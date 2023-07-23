5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Void Titans

As the Witch Queen expansion of Destiny 2 launched, Bungie introduced their first revamped subclass, Void 3.0. This rework offered a plethora of opportunities for the players to explore their playstyle and fine-tune their builds by choosing the exact buffs with the help of aspects and fragments similar to the new Stasis subclass.

As we all know, Titans are proficient at taking and dishing damage. But after the Void 3.0 update, they've gotten so much better that they can solo everything in Destiny 2 with the help of Devour, overshield, and invisibility.

In this article, we will uncover the five best Exotics for Titans, which can help them unleash the full potential of Void 3.0.

Heart of Inmost Light, Ursa Furiosa, and more exotics for Titans to showcase the power of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2

1) Heart of Inmost Light

Heart of Inmost Light (Image via Bungie)

This exotic chest armor for Titans has always been a formidable force inside Destiny 2's PVE content with its powerful intrinsic perk Overflowing Light.

After using one ability, this perk empowers the other abilities by giving them faster regen and enhanced power. Melees will do up to 20 percent Increased damage, while grenades will inflict up to 35 percent. In terms of regeneration, melees and grenades will get up to 800 percent of the Base Regeneration Rate, while class ability will get 50 percent.

Pair this exotic with the Offensive Bulwark aspect and Echo of Provision fragment to make a void build granting you more grenade and melee energy.

2) Doom Fang Pauldron

Doom Fang Pauldron (Image via Bungie)

Since its debut in Season 1 of Destiny 2, Doom Fang Pauldron has been an excellent option for the Void Titans with its Horns of Doom intrinsic perk.

When a Void Titan kills an enemy, this perk activates and provides super energy. Alternatively, when Sentinel Shield is active, every melee kill will refund the melee charge while extending the Super Energy on hits in Destiny 2.

With the Monte Carlo exotic auto-rifle and Offensive Bulwark aspect, you'll get full Super energy in under a minute while paired with Doom Fang Pauldron.

3) Helm of Saint-14

Helm of Saint-14 (Image via Bungie)

Helm of Saint-14 was introduced in the second season of Destiny 2, the Curse of Osiris. This exotic helmet excels in PVE content with its intrinsic perk, Starless Night.

After activating Ward of Dawn, it’ll blind enemies foolish enough to walk into that, but if your allies happen to walk through it, it’ll provide them a void overshield. Also, if you run Sentinel Shield instead of the Ward of Dawn, guarding with the shield will blind enemies within seven meters for five seconds. Although it’s not as good as others, you can still use this for your bubble to stay out of trouble.

As this exotic revolves around the Void super ability, use loads of orb-generating mods to get your super as fast as possible. Also, pair this exotic with the Offensive Bulwark aspect to get enhanced abilities while inside your Ward of Dawn.

4) No Backup Plans

No Backup Plans (Image via Bungie)

Although this exotic was a meta in Destiny 1, it didn’t return with that same impact in Season of the Lost in Destiny 2. But in the Season of the Deep, Bungie reworked its intrinsic perk, Force Multiplier.

Void Titans will get Void overshield from rapid Shotgun kills or by defeating a powerful enemy. Additionally, while having a Void overshield, Shotguns will deal additional damage, with final blows refreshing the overshield. It also provides a benefit to shotgun airborne effectiveness and reload speed.

As for weapons, pair a powerful shotgun like the Legend of Acrius with the Offensive Bulwark and Bastion aspect, and you're ready for a close-range aggressive build in Destiny 2.

5) Ursa Furiosa

Ursa Furiosa (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have another exotic gauntlet with a perk named Ursine Guard in Destiny 2. With this armor equipped, you can move while guarding with Sentinel Shield and also get back your super energy based on the guarded damage.

Like most exotics in this list, this one also excels in the end-game PVE content with its intrinsic perk. Not only does it return super energy based on guarded damage, it also creates a lot of orbs which is very useful in the end-game PVE content of Destiny 2.

Before making a build with this exotic, remember to use Sentinel Shield, as it solely revolves around that super ability.