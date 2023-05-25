Destiny 2 Cenotaph Mask Exotic guide: How to get, perks, and more

The Cenotaph Mask Helmet has been added to Destiny 2 as part of the Season of the Deep content, and it's a pretty puzzling exotic, to say the least. Traditionally, exotics are powerful items that can help players immensely as they try to complete the different missions and quests in the game.

The Cenotaph Mask Helmet has plenty of advantages in terms of possible perks, especially how it works with trace rifles. However, it's locked to a particular subclass, which greatly reduces its overall potential.

The main benefactors of the Cenotaph Mask will be those who play as Warlocks in Destiny 2. It seems that Bungie has finally paid heed to the community's requests for more options in the class. Despite its limitations, finding this item while the current season is live makes a lot of sense.

The Cenotaph Mask Helmet can be extremely useful when used correctly in Destiny 2

You can obtain the Cenotaph Mask Helmet in Destiny 2 in a couple of ways. One of them involves you grinding the Lost Sectors in higher difficulties. Both the Legend and Master Lost Sectors can drop this exotic throughout the ongoing season. However, you must ensure that the rotating rewards drop helmets for starters.

Since the rewards change daily, you need to keep track of which rewards are applicable on a given date. You can also earn this exotic from the Vex Strike Force completions. However, Destiny 2 players have reported incidents where they didn't receive the helmet despite completing the task. This could be a potential bug that will require an update from Bungie.

How to use the Cenotaph Mask Helmet

The best way to understand the Cenotaph Mask Helmet is by checking out its official in-game description in Destiny 2:

"Steadily reloads a portion of your equipped Trace Rifle's magazine from reserves. Damaging a boss with a trace rifle matching your subclass marks it as a priority target. If an ally delivers the final blow to a priority target, Heavy ammo spawns for them."

Bungie has clarified that this effect will also apply to mini-bosses and champions. This greatly increases the helmet's potential, but it falls short due to the requirement of the matching subclass.

Bungie has clarified that this effect will also apply to mini-bosses and champions. This greatly increases the helmet's potential, but it falls short due to the requirement of the matching subclass.

The description for the Cenotaph Mask exotic Warlock head states that the priority target effect will activate when damaging a boss. This effect also activates when damaging minibosses, vehicles, and champions.

The Cenotaph Mask Helmet must be used with the Arc subclass to unlock its true potential. Based on how things are currently in the game, the Arc Warlock isn't quite useful since there are better alternatives. If you choose not to use the Arc subclass, you'll forego the helmet's main use. Nevertheless, it's still a useful item to unlock, especially if you main a Warlock build.

