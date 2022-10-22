Destiny 2 Storm Grenades are dealing different damage numbers based on a player's FPS 

Storm Grenades made the most impact after the Arc 3.0 rework of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Five out of six Nightfalls have the Arc burn modifier, allowing everyone to speedrun with the skill. However, it seems that specific players and their damage numbers depend significantly on the number of frames they're getting.

A recent Twitter post from a user called @ritzzcar showcases the damage numbers with the Grenade ability and various buffs. Unfortunately, the post also proves that players are getting low frame rates deal significantly lower DPS on any enemies with the Storm Grenade ability.

Many content creators have also weighed in on this, experimenting with their Storm Grenade builds with other players with different frame rates. As expected, everyone is getting different damage numbers based on their FPS.

Players are liable to deal different damage numbers with Destiny 2 Storm Grenades based on their FPS

Storm Grenades' ability was exclusive to Warlocks before Bungie introduced the 3.0 rework across all three classes. Since certain perks and buffs were absent then, this Stormcaller ability went under the radar of most of the player base.

With Arc buffs such as Jolt and Amplified, alongside Grenade Overload mods, Storm Grenades are significantly more viable in the current sandbox. However, there are multiple layers to this as well. For example, user @ritzzcar uploaded a post regarding the different damage numbers with the following statement:

storm grenade dps for bosses is frame based, rip console players.

While the damage numbers vary a lot after excluding various buffs from multiple sources, the difference between 30 FPS and 60 FPS seems to be roughly 30%. The following numbers have been recorded on ritzz while using Heart of Inmost Light and 5x Firepower buff:

200 FPS: 3 Grenades from 191,596 to 9579 DPS.

144 FPS: 3 Grenades from 16,500 to 8250 DPS. (Significantly lower with the cause being unknown).

90 FPS: 3 Grenades from 189,634 to 9481 DPS.

60 FPS: 3 Grenades from 184,233 to 9211 DPS.

30 FPS: 3 Grenades from 140, 019 to 7000 DPS.

As seen from the above numbers, players can see quite a drop in damage numbers with the same buffs across three different frames. For example, a player with 90 FPS can deal almost 50,000 more damage than someone getting 30 FPS. Renowned Destiny 2 YouTuber Luckyy 10P also uploaded a video to test these numbers.

He tested out the Storm Grenades with another player on Ps5 with 60 FPS, while Luckyy 10P was on PC with 170 to 190 FPS. After throwing one Storm Grenade on Kali, Luckyy dealt roughly 77,000 DPS, while the player with a locked 60 FPS dealt 57,000 damage.

Destiny 2 is no stranger to FPS bugs, as Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw a similar occurrence. Players with low frame rates used to have weird resistance against Elite enemies in high-tier content, while anyone with high frames was getting killed with just two shots.

There hasn't been an announcement regarding a "fix" from Bungie yet, as addressing an intrinsic frame rate issue might be difficult across three different platforms.

