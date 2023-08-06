5 Best Destiny 2 Strand Fragments for Hunters

Destiny 2 is a comprehensive package offering myriad activities along with rich lore. The game has amassed a strong player base owing to frequent updates and seasons that not only expand the story but also introduce some tweaks in gameplay mechanics. The three distinct classes, Titan, Warlock, and Hunter, are the prime highlights of the game. Every class build can be enhanced with the help of Fragments.

Each Destiny 2 class comprises multiple subclasses, with the latest being Strand. Fans of this subclass can rely on Strand Fragments to tweak their character builds and benefit from great stat bonuses. Players who opt for Hunter as their choice of class can utilize the Fragments on this list to gain an advantage against myriad enemies.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Thread of Ascent and four other great Destiny 2 Strand Fragments for Hunters

1) Thread of Warding

This Fragment grants Woven Mail buff (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players often depend on supers to unleash chaos in the battle and defeat several foes with ease. Those inclined to leverage the Orbs of Power that drop from such foes must consider trying out Thread of Warding.

This Fragment enables one to acquire Woven Mail by simply collecting Orb of Power. It is a crucial buff that bolsters defense and grants a significant damage reduction. Those interested to know more can peruse this extensive guide highlighting the role of Woven Mail.

It is worth noting that Thread of Warding reduces the Resilience stat by ten units. However, this reduction is compensated by the presence of the Woven Mail buff. Additionally, the fact that the bonus depends on simply picking up an Orb of Power makes this Fragment worth using.

2) Thread of Binding

Players must trigger final blows from supers to avail of the bonus (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who admire supers can rely on Thread of Binding to enhance their build. It allows one to trigger a suspending burst which emits from a foe if slain by super final blows.

The enemies impacted by this burst of energy get inflicted with Suspend debuff. This slows down multiple enemies in the battle allowing players to overpower their foes. Furthermore, this Fragment also grants ten units of Resilience.

Thread of Binding is a versatile Fragment that can be used with myriad Strand builds and is effective in PvE and PvP activities. Fans inquisitive about trying other options can refer to this list of the five best Arc Fragments for Hunters.

3) Thread of Generation

This Fragment helps in generating grenade energy (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters are known to be agile in combat, and thus many players rely on using grenades strategically to maintain their nimble movement while decimating foes along the way. Thread of Generation is essential for fans who wish to reuse their grenades faster.

This Fragment enables one to regenerate grenade energy by simply dealing some damage to adversaries. The nature of the damage does not matter here. Thus, players can use weapons, melee attacks, grenades, or other tactics to damage an enemy.

Those who don’t mind losing ten units of Discipline stat can opt for this Fragment for their Hunter build. Players can dominate the battlefield in PvE activities, and the more the number of enemies, the better will be the likelihood of triggering the bonus.

4) Thread of Ascent

This Fragment enhances Mobility stat (Image via Destiny 2)

Engaging in fast-paced combat and swiftly dealing with foes is one of the exciting experiences in this title. The only roadblock in executing quick maneuvers is when the weapons run out of ammo and players require reloading.

Fans interested in eliminating this roadblock can use Thread of Ascent. Players who activate their grenade abilities can get their weapons automatically reloaded. Furthermore, this Fragment imparts better handling and airborne effectiveness.

The added advantage of this Strand Fragment is the extra ten units to Mobility stat. Thus, fans looking to clear out activities quickly without worrying about weapon reloads can try Thread of Ascent. Players can check out these best Exotics for Strand Hunters.

5) Thread of Isolation

One must land precision hits on foes to get the bonus effect (Image via Destiny 2)

Landing precision hits is one of the best ways to slay an opponent in this sci-fi MMORPG. Players who resort to such hits will admire Thread of Isolation. It enables one to trigger a severing blast from an enemy struck by quick precision hits.

This effect drastically reduces the amount of damage an enemy deals to players. This Fragment is ideal for tackling formidable foes like Tormentors. Players can refer to this extensive guide on how to defeat Tormentors easily in Lightfall.

Due to the requirement of landing precision hits, it is hard to recommend this Fragment for PvP. However, one can benefit greatly from the Thread of Isolation in tougher PvE activities comprising challenging adversaries.

Destiny 2 fans are awaiting the arrival of Season 22, which will bring along additional content for them to partake in. In the meantime, avid players can peruse this guide related to the Season 22 Raid details.