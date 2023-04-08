How to get Woven Mail in Destiny 2

Woven Mail is one of the new buffs that Bungie introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall. It is tied to the Strand subclass. Although players will have to be on this subclass to trigger this buff, the benefits can be passively applied to players on the same fire team in different subclasses as well. There are multiple ways in which players can trigger subclass-related buffs in Destiny 2.

While most of them are tied aspects and fragments, in certain scenarios, abilities can also be used to passively grant buffs to allies. With that said, here's how to trigger the Woven Mail buff in the game.

Abilities and perks that trigger the Woven Mail buff in Destiny 2

For now, Titans are the only class that can grant other players the Woven Mail buff passively. If they have the "Into the Fray" aspect equipped, whenever a Titan destroys a Tangle or casts their super, allies close to them gain Woven Mail for a short time in Destiny 2.

Apart from that, all three classes have access to the "Thread of Warding" fragment. With this, whenever a player picks up an Orb of Power, they'll receive Woven Mail.

While these are the fragments and aspects that grant this buff, there are two Exotics that grant players the same buff. They are as follows:

Titans

Abeyant Leap (Legs Armor): The intrinsic perk on this piece of armor is known as Puppeteer's Control. This perk, when activated causes Drengr's Lash to spawn two additional projectiles that track targets more aggressively and travel farther. Players also gain Woven Mail when suspending targets.

Hunters

Cyrtarachne’s Facade (Helmet): The intrinsic perk on this helmet is known as Acrobat's Focus. When activated, the player gains Woven Mail when using grapple. When active, Woven Mail grants increased flinch resistance.

Unfortunately, Warlocks don't have any Exotics that grant them this buff, so they'll have to rely on the "Thread of Warding" Strand fragment for now.

What does Woven Mail do?

Woven Mail behaves like a temporary armor piece in Destiny 2. Whenever players have this buff, they have a green-colored coating on their chest and arms. Although it's available in both the PvP and PvE modes, it is a bit more useful in PvE.

This is because players in PvP usually go for headshots, and the Woven Mail buff grants no damage resistance when it comes to headshots. However, in PvE, the mobs and bosses continuously go for body shots.

If a player has 100 Resilience, then they'll get a whopping 72% damage resistance in PvE whenever Woven Mail is activated. This buff can come in handy, especially when players are running difficult activities like Grandmasters and Master Raids in Destiny 2.

