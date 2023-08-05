5 best Destiny 2 Arc Fragments for Hunters

Destiny 2 offers players a chance to customize their guardians through the use of Arc fragments and aspects. For Hunters wielding the power of Arc, choosing the right build can make all the difference in their effectiveness on the battlefield. Arc 3.0 introduced new combat mechanics that grant unique abilities, enhancing Hunters’ survivability, damage output, and utility.

As with other subclasses, choosing the best builds for your Hunter can give you an edge over your enemies and help you achieve your goals faster.

This article lists the top five Arc fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2 based on their benefits, drawbacks, and synergies with other aspects and fragments.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Spark of Shock and four other Arc Fragments best suited for Hunters

1) Spark of Shock

Spark of Shock grants a Jolt effect to Hunter's skills (Image via Bungie)

Spark of Shock is one of the most powerful and versatile Arc fragments for Hunters. It imbues the Hunter's Arc abilities with the Jolt effect. When an enemy is Jolted, they become vulnerable to increased damage from all sources, making it an ideal choice for dealing with tough enemies or bosses.

For Arcstrider Hunters, Spark of Shock synergizes perfectly with the Lethal Current Aspect, allowing the character to apply Jolt to enemies with each melee hit. This can set up devastating chain reactions, as enemies hit with Jolt can spread the effect to nearby foes, creating a cascade of electrifying damage.

2) Spark of Ions

Regenerate your ability energy quickly using Spark of Ions (Image via Bungie)

Spark of Ions is another must-have Arc fragment for Hunters seeking to maximize their ability energy regeneration. This fragment grants the Hunter an Ionic Trace whenever they defeat a Jolted target. Collecting an Ionic Trace restores a significant portion of ability energy, allowing Hunters to unleash their Arc abilities more frequently.

For Arcstriders, pairing Spark of Ions with the Flow State Aspect can lead to a constant stream of ability energy, as Lethal Current's Jolt effect can trigger Ionic Traces with each melee kill. This combination is especially potent in PvE, where Arcstriders can chain their abilities and wreak havoc on hordes of enemies.

3) Spark of Feedback

Increase your close combat prowess using this fragment (Image via Bungie)

If close combat prowess is a priority, Spark of Feedback is the perfect choice for Arcstrider Hunters. This Arc fragment increases your outgoing melee damage when you take melee damage, making it an excellent tool during intense combat situations.

By combining Spark of Feedback with the Combat Flow Aspect, Arcstriders can effectively increase their melee damage while the overshield is active, allowing them to engage enemies more aggressively and come out on top. This combination can be particularly advantageous in PvP, where securing quick kills and surviving engagements is crucial.

4) Spark of Recharge

Recharge your melee abilities and grenade with Spark of Recharge (Image via Bungie)

To maximize class ability cooldown and support the team, Spark of Recharge is a valuable Arc fragment for Hunters.

When the Hunter's shield gets broken or is critically low, Spark of Recharge reduces the cooldown of their grenades and melee abilities. This can significantly increase the Hunter's ability to support teammates and maintain their own offensive and defensive capabilities.

In combination with the Weighted Knife melee ability from the Sharpshooter subclass, Hunters can ensure a steady flow of Orbs of Power, leading to constant ability cooldown reduction. This becomes particularly useful in group activities, such as raids and Nightfall strikes, where team coordination and support are critical to success.

5) Spark of Magnitude

Spark of Magnitude is a powerful fragment for Arc Hunters (Image via Bungie)

For Hunters looking to harness the full potential of their Arc grenades, Spark of Magnitude is a great choice. It increases the duration and effects of Arc grenades such as Lightning, Pulse, and Storm Grenades.

The extended duration allows Hunters to control and zone enemies more effectively, making Spark of Magnitude an essential pick for those who enjoy area-denial tactics.

Arcstrider Hunters utilizing the Touch of Thunder aspect can benefit greatly from Spark of Magnitude, as it significantly amplifies the power of their Storm Grenade. By zoning out enemies and controlling choke points, Arcstriders can become formidable forces in both PvE and PvP scenarios.