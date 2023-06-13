Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Grandmaster Nightfall: Release time, rewards, all Strikes, and more

It hasn't been long since Destiny 2 Season of the Deep dropped on the official servers, and players are getting the first Grandmaster Nightfall in the fourth week. The reason for bringing up the release date is that Guardians retained the same power cap from last season (in Season of Defiance). Hence, the release date for Season 21 Grandmaster is June 13.

The launch time for the Grandmaster, however, will be the same as any regular weekly reset, at 10:00 am PST. Players should note that gilding of the Conqueror seal won't be available until week 7, so running the difficulty from the upcoming reset will only count progress towards Adept weapon drops and the standard Conqueror seal.

This article lists everything you should know regarding the Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep.

What is the release date and time for Grandmaster Nightfall in Destiny 2 Season 21?

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep will be getting its first Grandmaster Nightfall in the form of Lightblae Strike, considered the hardest mission in the game. The activity will start on June 13, at 10:00 am PDT and will continue until the end of the season.

The release time for all major regions is as follows:

India: 10:30 pm (June 13).

10:30 pm (June 13). China: 1:00 am (June 14).

1:00 am (June 14). UK: 6:00 pm (June 13).

6:00 pm (June 13). Australia: 3:00 am (June 14).

3:00 am (June 14). Brazil: 2:00 pm (June 13).

Everyone can keep an eye out for Bungie's official support Twitter account for further announcements of downtimes and delays.

Which Nightfall Strikes will be available in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep?

Every Strike that will be presented within the Nightfall pool is as follows:

The Devil's Lair The Corrupted The Disgraced The Lightblade Fallen SABER PsiOps Battlegrounds: Moon

Conqueror (Image via Destiny 2)

The rewards on each of the Strike will include the following in respective order:

Buzzard Sidearm Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle The Swarm Machine Gun Wendigo GL3 Grenade Launcher Loaded Question Fusion Rifle Braytech Osprey Rocket Launcher

Players will also be able to launch the other difficulty modes. As mentioned, the gilding option for the Conqueror seal will remain locked until Week 7. However, anyone looking to unlock the standard seal for the first time can simply play the Grandmaster mode and follow the objectives required in the seal.

What is the power requirement for Destiny 2 Season 21 Grandmaster Nightfall?

Nightfall Grandmaster node (Image via Bungie)

Despite being with a higher power level, everyone will be capped at 25 power below any Grandmaster Nightfall Strike. Hence, with the requirement being 1840, every player will be capped at 1815. Anyone lower than the requirement will face a significant increase in incoming damage.

However, reaching the pinnacle cap and having a five-power bonus on the seasonal artifact will be enough to take on this season's Grandmaster Strikes.

