Destiny 2 Lightfall server downtime (February 28): When will servers return online?

The official downtime for Destiny 2 Lightfall has already begun. It's been an eventful year for the Vanguard, albeit not in a good way, at least in terms of the storyline.

The developers have been working hard on Destiny 2 Lightfall, and it is safe to assume that this expansion will probably be one of the biggest the game has seen to date. At the time of writing this article, the game is offline. So, when will the servers come online again?

When will Destiny 2 Lightfall servers go live?

Based on the information revealed by Bungie, Destiny 2 Lightfall is scheduled to go live on February 28, 9 am PT/5 pm GMT/ 10:30 pm IST. Interestingly enough, these are the timings for the weekly reset as well. Despite having extended downtime, the update has already started rolling out for many players across the globe.

The developers are overhauling the game, which is perhaps the reason behind the extended downtime. The title gets many quality-of-life updates, from a completely revamped mod manager to one from a brand new loadout.

Furthermore, a new subclass, Strand, is set to go live with the upcoming expansion. This is the second Darkness-based subclass to come to the game. A third subclass is supposed to go live, but that won't happen before the Final Shape expansion, which is scheduled for 2024.

While the entire expansion campaign will be based on Neomuna, which also happens to be a new location, the Season of Defiance content will be based in the Cosmodrome itself.

During the Season of Defiance, the Black Fleet will invade Earth. Thus, the Vanguard will have their hands full. Not only will they have to fight and defeat the invading forces, but they will also figure out where The Veil is hidden on Neomuna and why the Witness is after it.

When does Destiny 2 Lightfall raid go live?

Given that it is a new expansion, there's bound to be a new raid. This has been the standard protocol with all the previous expansions in Destiny 2, and Lightfall will likely receive the same treatment.

The new raid is scheduled to go live on March 10 at 9 am PT/ 5 pm GMT/ 10:30 pm IST. While it's unclear what the name of the raid is or who the main enemy will be, there are a few speculations surrounding the bosses in this activity.

Based on clues from the lore, Nezarec could be one of the potential enemies in the upcoming raid. There could also be instances of time travel involved in the activity. To make things more interesting, Bungie increased the duration of the raid race to 48 hours, which has caused the community to speculate that the activity will be tough.

There is also speculation of Otzot being a potential raid boss. But at the end of the day, these are merely speculations. The actual boss will only be revealed on March 10 with the launch of the raid.

