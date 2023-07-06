Destiny 2 Buzzard Sidearm god rolls, how to get, and more

Destiny 2's Buzzard Sidearm has joined the ranks of many re-issued weapons in the current sandbox. Amidst other gear pieces such as the Loaded Question and the Braytech Osprey, it has come bearing some powerful perks released recently into the game. Players who have spent most of their time mastering a sidearm are in for a treat with this Nightfall weapon.

The Buzzard is a Kinetic Adaptive Framed Sidearm, fit for clearing adds (additional enemies), dealing sustained damage, and performing in tight PvP situations as well. Much like any Nightfall gear, it drops either upon completing Nightfall Strikes or when exchanged for via Engrams.

The following article lists the Buzzard Sidearm's best perks for all kinds of Destiny 2 activity.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to acquire the Buzzard Sidearm and use it in Destiny 2

As mentioned, the Buzzard Sidearm is tied to the loot pool of certain Nightfall Strikes, and Zavala's Focused Decoding inventory as well. This week (Week 6) of Season of the Deep has the Devil's Lair Strike in the Nightfall pool, with the Buzzard as the scheduled drop. Typically, completing the Grandmaster version of the same Strike will drop the Adept version of the weapon.

Normal Buzzard focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

However, there is also another way to purchase both the versions from Zavala's inventory. However, it will require everyone to unlock the weapons in their Collections first. The standard variant requires one Vanguard Engram, 20,000 Glimmer, and 25 Legendary Shards. On the other hand, the Adept version requires 50 Legendary Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers.

The ongoing Week 6 has bonus rewards and ranks active across all activities, making it the perfect time to farm the weapon and the ciphers from the same source. Completing consecutive Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes will also help in ranking up Zavala's reputation to 16.

Buzzard Adept focusing (Image via Destiny 2)

While Buzzard's usage in Season of the Deep doesn't tie in with any Champion mods, it can still be considered one of the most powerful primary weapons in the game. With the perfect balance between high RPM and substantial damage output, it can easily shine brighter than any sidearms in the game currently.

Destiny 2 Buzzard god roll for PvP

Buzzard PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for the Buzzard Sidearm for PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Ricochet Rounds for more Stability and Range.

Perpetual Motion for Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while moving.

Rangefinder for increased Zoom and Range upon aiming.

The Pulse Monitor and the Swashbuckler are a good combination as well, although there aren't any other good options for PvP.

Destiny 2 Buzzard god roll for PvE

Buzzard PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks for the Buzzard Sidearm for PvE are as follows:

Smallbore for Stability and Range.

Appended Mag for increased Magazine Zize.

Overflow for loading the magazine beyond capacity upon picking up special or heavy ammo.

Frenzy for increased Damage, Reload Speed, and Handling after being in combat for 12 seconds.

The Kinetic Tremors is a decent niche option, as it can emit AoE damage after dealing sustained Kinetic damage on an enemy. The Fourth Time's the Charm is a great utility option that can be paired with the Kinetic Tremors as well. The Vorpal is a viable alternative for 20% increased damage to bosses.

Poll : 0 votes