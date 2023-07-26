5 Best Destiny 2 Exotics for Strand Hunters

After a long wait, Destiny 2 players finally got their new abilities with the release of the Strand subclass in the Lightfall expansion. It came with three unique classes: Behemoth for Titans, Revenant for Hunters, and Shadebinder for Warlocks.

Alongside the new expansion, Bungie also introduced many aspects and fragments for Strand as they did with Stasis so players can create synergistic builds that excel in both the PVE and PVP content of Destiny 2.

Strand Hunters can also equip different Exotic Armor pieces that complement the latest darkness subclass to enhance their abilities further. This article will explore five of those Exotics for Strand Hunters in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Revenant Hunters in Destiny 2 can be paired with the Sixth Coyote and 4 other exotics

1) Cyrtarachne's Facade

Cyrtarachne's Facade (Image via Bungie)

The list begins with an exotic helmet that came with the Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2. The intrinsic perk on this helmet armor is known as Acrobat's Focus. This exotic provides you Woven Mail buff upon activating grapple. On top of it, it also gives you Increased flinch resistance while you have the Woven Mail buff active.

Ensure you understand the Woven Mail buff before learning about Acrobat's Focus perk. It's a Strand buff that significantly reduces incoming damage. But before making a build with this exotic helmet, remember to pick Widow's Silk aspect and Grapple as a grenade choice.

2) Radiant Dance Machines

Radiant Dance Machines (Image via Bungie)

With the intrinsic perk The Dance, Radiant Dance Machines was severely busted in PVP and PVE contents of Destiny 2 at launch. After a hotfix, Bungie brought it back into the line.

With this armor equipped, activating your dodge ability within 15 meters of an enemy allows you to dodge infinitely for 6 seconds. But after the 7.1.0 patch, every kill extends the buff duration by five seconds, up to 11 seconds.

You can pair Gambler's Dodge with this exotic and spam some cool melees, but if you want to provide big DPS numbers, use Marksman's Dodge in a DPS rotation or while clearing ads to witness its broken side in Destiny 2.

3) Star-Eater Scales

Star-Eater Scales (Image via Bungie)

Next, we have a subclass-neutral exotic boot from the Season of the Splicer in Destiny 2. With an intrinsic perk, Feast of Light, it enhances any subclass build that excels in PVE content.

The perk Feast of Light has two effects on its wearer. Firstly, picking up orbs of power will grant you additional super energy when you don't have any. Secondly, once your super energy is full, picking up orbs will overcharge your super and give you a burst of healing upon casting. If you get all four stacks, you'll also gain an over shield and an additional super damage bonus.

Although this Exotic gear is viable with any subclass loadout, you can make an extraordinary Strand build using loads of Orb-generating mods in Destiny 2.

4)Assassin's Cowl

Assassin's Cowl (Image via Bungie)

If you're a Strand and Void invisibility fan, this exotic from the Shadowkeep expansion is your best pick. The intrinsic perk on this helmet is known as Vanishing Execution.

Following the name's footsteps, this melee-oriented exotic grants invisibility and heals on every powered melee final blow. On top of it, it also grants you longer Void invisibility and more health for performing a finisher or getting powered melee final blows on more powerful enemies.

Assassin's Cowl has only two ways to proc Vanishing Execution unless you pair it with the Grapple grenade, which will give you four ways to activate the intrinsic perk in Destiny 2; Grapple melee combo, Threaded Spike melee, finisher, and by destroying Tangles.

5) The Sixth Coyote

The Sixth Coyote (Image via Bungie)

Strand Hunters looking for an infinite barrage of Shackle grenades and Strand Dives must not sleep on this exotic. With the help of its intrinsic perk Double Dodge, you can build a great suspending strand build in Destiny 2.

As its name suggests, this exotic perk provides an additional Class Ability Charge, which means a double Melee Charge if you pair it with Gambler's Dodge.

If you pair this exotic with Ensnaring Slam and Widow's Silk aspects, you'll get two Shackle grenades and two class abilities. This build can make any end-game PVE content look like child's play, as no champions or mini-bosses can play the game for even a single second without being immobilized.