5 best Legendary Rocket Launchers for boss DPS in Destiny 2 (2023)

Using Legendary Rocket Launchers in Destiny 2's endgame content has become highly viable, especially after pairing them with Gjallarhorn. While some of them are pretty powerful on their own, the Wolfpack Rounds Intrinsic from Gjallarhorn can make the overall damage output far more efficient.

The following article will list the best Legendary Rocket Launchers to use for boss damage, including Champion enemies. However, most of the weapons mentioned here will require pairing with Gjallarhorn, as players will lose a lot of damage without Exotic's Wolfpack Rounds perk.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best Legendary Rocket Launchers and their god rolls for Destiny 2 boss DPS (2023)

1) The Hothead

Since The Hothead is an Adaptive Framed weapon, it definitely isn't the hardest-hitting option in the game. However, the available perk pools make this Arc Rocket Launcher the primary choice for boss DPS in any endgame activity. The only current way to obtain this weapon is through the Legacy Gear focusing on Zavala.

The Hothead focusing cost (Image via Destiny 2)

Acquiring a standard version of this Rocket Launcher will require two Vanguard Engrams from Zavala's inventory, 10,000 Glimmers, and 25 Legendary Shards. However, the Adept version of the weapon is unavailable since Bungie hasn't put it in the Nightfall drop pool. The best perks to go for with The Hothead for boss DPS are as follows:

Volatile Launch for blast radius.

High-velocity rounds for higher speed on projectiles.

Field Prep for increased ammo reserves.

Clown Cartridge for overflow after reloading the weapon.

Demolitionist is a viable perk as well, but only for Starfire Warlocks. Typically, pairing this weapon with Gjallarhorn is necessary for optimal DPS.

2) Ascendancy

Ascendancy is a ritual weapon from Season of the Lost, back in the Beyond Light expansion. This Rocket Launcher is a Precision Framed weapon as well, featuring perks such as Explosive Light and Impulse Amplifier. Although it's not included in the loot pool, it can still be purchased from the Monument to the Lost Lights archive at The Tower.

Legacy gear focusing window (Image via Destiny 2)

Ascendancy (Image via Destiny 2)

Ascendancy requires 75,000 Glimmers, 100 Legendary Shards, 2 Enhancement Prisms, and 1 Ascendant Shard. If anyone's missing out on a heavy weapon for DPS in Solar surge activities, then this Rocket Launcher should be their primary option.

3) Hezen Vengeance

Hezen Vengeance from Vault of Glass is still considered to be one of the most potent heavy weapons in the game, even more than a year after its release. It's possible to obtain its Adept version after completing the Master Gatekeeper encounter, allowing everyone to equip Adept mods.

Hezen Vengeance (Image via Destiny 2)

The best perks to go for in the Hezen Vengeance for boss DPS are as follows:

Hard Launch for Velocity.

Alloy Casing for Reload Speed.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon after switching.

Vorpal weapon for 10% more damage to bosses.

Demolitionist can be a great option here as well. However, it's only viable for Starfire Protocol Warlocks since throwing a grenade reloads the weapon.

4) Bump in the Night

Bump in the Night is the only weapon on this list that's difficult to obtain in the current expansion. The Stasis Rocket Launcher was released with Season of the Haunted back in The Witch Queen expansion and can currently be found within different vendors' inventories. The perks you should be looking out for in this weapon are as follows:

Smart Drift Control for Stability and Velocity.

Impact Casing for Stability.

Field Prep for increased ammo reserves.

Chill Clip for slow and shatter damage while paired with Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Rounds.

Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher (Image via Destiny 2)

Other perks like Vorpal Weapon and Auto-loading will work just as nicely. However, players are recommended to purchase this Rocket Launcher when the vendor brings it into their inventory, regardless of the perk combinations. This Aggressive Framed archetype is more than enough to deal a decent amount of damage to bosses.

5) Palmyra-B

Palmyra-B (Image via Destiny 2)

Palmyra-B is one of the most accessible weapons that can be crafted in the game. This Precision Framed Stasis Rocket Launcher can stand independently when damaging endgame bosses. The following perks can be crafted within this weapon for boss DPS:

Linear Compensator for increased Blast radius.

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

Auto-loading holster for auto-reloading the weapon upon switching.

Explosive Light for increased damage after picking up orbs of Light.

Typically, players are recommended to pair this weapon up with Gjallarhorn's Wolfpack Intrinsic.

