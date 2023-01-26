Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 Season 20 loot pool (2023)

Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 20 are shaping up to be some of the most significant expansions due to the sheer number of updates they will bring to the table. Aside from the loadout, mod overhaul, and economy, Bungie recently announced that all the weapons players could expect to be heading out of the loot pool.

The activities here include the Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Nightfall Strikes. Similar to previous entries, there will be two weapons that will replace the ones getting vaulted.

The following article lists all the weapons getting removed once Season 20 starts and every gear that will replace them across three activities. Players should note that Bungie has also announced additional weapons besides new ones for Lightfall, as full details on Legacy focusing can be found here.

Astral Horizon, The Swarm, and more weapons to come with Destiny 2 Season 20 and Lightfall

1) Trials of Osiris

Starting with the Trials of Osiris, Saint-14 will be getting Legacy focusing aside from his fellow Titans, Saladin, and Zavala. However, a seasonal reset will also occur, as players will lose two existing weapons from the loot pool at the cost of new ones.

Forgiveness (Image via Destiny 2)

As confirmed by Bungie in their recent blog post, the weapons that will be going away with the start of Season 20 include Forgiveness Arc Sidearm and Burden of Guilt Kinetic Fusion Rifle. However, the ones that will be replacing them are the Astral Horizon Kinetic Shotgun and The Immortal Submachine Gun.

Astral Horizon (Image via Destiny 2)

While nothing is known regarding the latter, Astral Horizon is considered one of the most powerful weapons in the game. In addition to the upcoming Legacy gear, both of the weapons mentioned above are some of the weapons that will be available with its Adept version of the game.

2) Iron Banner

Next comes Saladin's trials of forging the Iron Lords, as the PvP activity has turned out to be more of a seasonal event instead of a pinnacle activity. Regardless, the vendor's inventory will also change with the start of Season 20, including Legacy focusing and new weapons.

Frontier's Cry (Image via Destiny 2)

Once Lightfall drops, the following weapons will be removed from the Iron Banner loot pool in Season 20:

Razor's Edge Sword.

Frontier's Cry Solar Hand Cannon.

Typically, both gaps will be filled with old weapons that are getting re-issued with the new season. Jorum's Claw Solar Pulse Rifle will be making its return with new perks and Origin Trait in Lightfall. The weapon was introduced with the Curse of Osiris DLC. Secondly, the Bite of the Fox will also be available in the loot pool.

Bite of the Fox (Image via Destiny 2)

While the chances are very low, players can expect both these weapons to fit within the current sandbox of the game with changed archetypes and fire rates.

3) Nightfall Strikes

Lastly, players will see two more weapons getting swapped in the Nightfall pool for Season 20. The ones getting vaulted are Horror's Least Arc Pulse Rifle alongside the D.F.A. Kinetic Hand Cannon. The two weapons that will be replacing them are Buzzard Sidearm and The Swarm Machine Gun.

The Swarm Machine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

Buzzard was one of the few pinnacle weapons that were obtainable via quests only. However, each drop will guarantee a random perk combination on the Sidearm. Additionally, it will also be interesting to see whether Bungie adds the Target Lock perk to The Swarm Machine Gun.

