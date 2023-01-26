All upcoming Destiny 2 economy changes for Lightfall and Season 20 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has been a long and bumpy road for both the developers and the players. Things haven't been looking good with sudden API and server shutdowns alongside multiple error codes and bugs. Thankfully, with almost everything being fixed right now, there also seem to be promising changes for Season 20 and Lightfall.

Starting with the Y6 expansion, Destiny 2 players will be getting a complete overhaul of vendors and their inventory. Most of these additions have a lot to do with how their rewards system has worked so far, and how much players will be rewarded based on the amount of time they farm.

The following article lists all the upcoming economic changes in Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 20.

Disclaimer: Points mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Season 20 will undergo massive changes to vendor inventory and focusing

Starting with Nightfall weapons, Destiny 2 will naturally have two new weapons take the place of two existing weapons, which will be vaulted out. However, Bungie is not entirely looking to spend their updates on new gear, as Legacy focusing is going to be a thing as well.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp

❖ Hotfix 6.3.0.6



RE-ENABLED FEATURES (web, mobile, and 3rd-party apps)

❖ Destiny 2 Vendors

❖ Item Perks and Mods

❖ Subclass options



Additionally, players should also note that Umbral Engrams won't be dropping starting with Season 20. Instead, each season will be getting a special Engram drop based on its name. However, since the announcements on focusing have been a hot topic for the last few hours, here are the changes that players can expect on Zavala:

Nightfall weapon focus cost:

Wendigo GL3 (Image via Destiny 2)

1 Vanguard Engram

20,000 Glimmer

50 Legendary Shards

Nightfall Weapons available for focusing in Season 20:

The Militia’s Birthright

Mindbender’s Ambition

Wendigo GL-3

Hung Jury SR-4

The Swarm

Buzzard

Adept Nightfall Ciphers:

Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall completion (Image via Reddit)

Bungie will be adding a new currency called Adept Nightfall Ciphers, which can be earned in different quantities based on the completion tier. Hence, the number of Ciphers awarded per GM Nightfall completion score are as follows:

Platinum = 2

Gold = 1

Silver = 0

Nightfall Weapon

1 Vanguard engram.

20,000 Glimmer.

25 Legendary Shards.

0 Adept Nightfall Cipher.

Adept Nightfall Weapon

3 Vanguard engrams.

50,000 Glimmer.

50 Legendary Shards.

10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers.

Only one Adept Nightfall weapon will be available to focus on each week. Players can choose to accumulate the required amount of currencies and wait for a time when their preferred weapon gets featured.

Plug One.1 (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of Legacy focusing, the following weapons will be available in the Nightfall pool:

PLUG One.1.

Uzume RR4.

The Hothead.

The Comedian.

Duty Bound.

Silicon Neuroma.

D.F.A.

Horror’s Least.

Since this is based on Legacy gear only, Bungie will not be bringing in Adept versions of the aforementioned weapons for focus. In terms of Iron Banner legacy focusing, the following weapons will be available in Season 20:

Archon’s Thunder

Riiswalker

Occluded Finality

Forge’s Pledge

Peacebond

Frontier’s Cry

Riiswalker (Image via Destiny 2)

The cost for each weapon will be 7 Iron Engrams, 100 Legendary Shards, and 10,000 Glimmers (if the players haven't unlocked it in the inventory). However, if the weapon is unlocked, the focusing will cost 3 Iron Engrams, 25 Legendary Shards, and 25,000 Glimmers.

Lastly, Trials of Osiris will also receive a Legacy focusing, where the available weapons will include the following list:

Shayura’s Wrath

Reed’s Regret

Aisha’s Embrace

Burden of Guilt

Forgiveness

Reed's Regret (Image via Destiny 2)

However, the most interesting bit from these announcements comes in the form of the currency, where Bungie lists the following price tags for each Adept weapon:

1 Ritual Engram

Trials or Vanguard (depending on the vendor)

50,000 Glimmer

50 Legendary Shards

7-Win Trials Ticket or 10 Adept Nightfall Ciphers

Additional details on the announcement can be found in Bungie's official blog post regarding the game's economy.

