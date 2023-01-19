Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.4: Grandmaster Nightfall adjustments, reduced weapons cost, Deepsight drop rate, and more 

Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.4 has been deployed on the official servers with a number of fixes. Alongside massive accessibility changes to high-tier content, Bungie has also increased the drop rate of all deepsight weapons from chests. With less than two months remaining for Lightfall, it seems the company is giving players enough chances to acquire weapons.

The following article showcases the full patch notes posted by Bungie on their official website. Players can read it by heading to this link.

Disclaimer: Patch notes in this article is based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes of Destiny 2 Hotfix 6.3.0.4 in Season of the Seraph (2023)

1) ACTIVITIES

I) GRANDMASTER NIGHTFALL

The Insight Terminus Strike

Reduced the Power Level requirement from +25 to +15 over the power cap.

Players can now enter Grandmaster Nightfalls at power cap (1580 during Season 19)

II) GAMBIT

Drifter vendor for Gambit game mode

Requirements for the Gold Coins gilding Triumph changed:

Changed the requirement from 30 wins to 50 matches played.

Wins grant bonus progress.

III) DUNGEONS

Spire of the Watcher Dungeon in Season of the Seraph

Duality: Fixed an issue where the final encounter would not drop rewards repeatedly while it's the weekly featured dungeon.

Spire of the Watcher: Improved audio of Supplicant spawns in the final encounter.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) VENDOR FOCUSING

Saint-14 vendor for Trials of Osiris

Reduced the focusing costs of weapons and armor for Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit.

Legendary Shards reduced from 50 to 25.

Glimmer reduced from 10.000 to 5.000.

Reduced the cost of focusing Trials of Osiris’ Adept weapons from 250 to 50 Legendary Shards.

II) ARMOR

Iron Companion set from this season's Iron Banner

Fixed an issue where the Iron Companion armor set did not count towards the Gunnora's Seal Triumph.

Fixed an issue where players could not reset their artifact if they had no artifact unlock points available.

III) WEAPONS

Enclave from The Witch Queen

Increased Deepsight weapon drop rates for all Raids and the Duality dungeon.

Fixed an issue where Fire and Forget had more visual kick than other Aggressive Frame Linear Fusion Rifles.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Legacy Ambush artifact mod from working.

Fixed an issue where the sprint reticle was missing in the player HUD when sprinting.

Fixed an issue where the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow displayed the incorrect icon in the kill feed.

Fixed an issue where the Hierarchy of Needs Exotic Bow's arrow display was delayed after drawing the first arrow.

Fixed an issue where Volatile detonations triggered at a higher-than-expected cadence.

Fixed an issue where the Bray Inheritance Trait granted more ability energy than intended on Machine Guns and Swords.

Updated the Reconstruction perk description in all non-English languages.

3) GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the Seraph Cipher Mods Triumph was not progressing properly.

Added an emblem metric for Collections score.

Dawning currencies can now be dismantled in stacks after the event has concluded.

