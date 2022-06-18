Forgiveness god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

It is safe to say that Sidearms are slowly becoming meta in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Due to their synergy with Champion mods, each archetype will be extra valuable for high-end activities, whether Master Dungeons, Raids, or Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Forgiveness is another weapon introduced with Season 17, which is tied to the Trials of Osiris loot pool. It is a 325-RPM, Aggressive Burst Framed weapon, firing two bursts with a high damage output. Players can pick up the Adept version of the weapon this weekend between June 17 and 21 by reaching Flawless in Trails.

Random perks can be rolled from the Saints' inventory using a Trials Engram for the standard version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combinations in Forgiveness Sidearm for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage

Being an Aggressive Framed weapon means Forgiveness can dish out enough damage to melt medium-tier enemies in high-level content. Aside from piercing Barrier Champions this season, the Sidearm can also prove valuable due to damage perks like Vorpal Weapon and Multi Kill Clip.

Other PvE synergies such as Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie can be significant as Grenade builds on all three classes, especially for players planning for Arc 3.0 next season. Forgiveness also favors PvP with Moving Target, Rapid Hit, and much more.

2) PvP god roll

Forgiveness PvP god roll Sidearm from Trials of Osiris (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Introduced with Season of the Haunted, Forgiveness is one of the two weapons brought in by Bungie in the Trials' loot pool. While Sidearms are still slowly entering the Crucible meta, players have been trying out a lot of builds using Stasis Cryosthesia or even the re-issued Drang with new perks on offer.

Forgiveness, while being of a different archetype from either of them, is still powerful enough to melt opposing players with just a few of its ammo. The best perk combinations for Forgiveness inside PvP are as follows:

Extended Barrel for Recoil and Range.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range on the weapon.

Moving Target for aim-assist and movement speed while aiming the weapon.

Rapid Hit for a stack up to 5x with each precision hit. Can provide a maximum of 25 Stability and 60 Reload Speed at max stack.

Other perks, such as Killing Wind for Range and Adrenaline Junkie for 33% bonus damage at 5x, are an excellent choice for PvP.

3) PvE god roll

Forgiveness PvE god roll (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Forgiveness opens up a lot of windows for different builds for players. They can either go for a Grenade build or deal maximum damage to Champion enemies in numerous activities. The best perk combinations for Forgiveness in PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for added Range, Handling, and Stability.

Appended Mag for extra magazine size.

Demolitionist for 10% Grenade energy with a primary weapon kill.

Adrenaline Junkie for 33% damage with maximum stack on Grenade kills.

Vorpal Weapon can be a great addition to Forgiveness, as primary weapons deal 20% more damage to Champion enemies and bosses. Subsistence and Harmony is an excellent combination for Destiny 2 PvE as well.

