5 best Destiny 2 Exotics for Strand Titans

Destiny 2 is one of the top-tier MMORPGs comprising a wide variety of content, and you will come across a bunch of varied locations across space and face off against myriad enemy types as you play the game. The presence of classes like Warlock, Hunter, and Titan incentivizes fans to try out new tactics in battles and acquire the best loot. Exotics are the most effective gear in this title.

Along with the main class, you must also focus on all the available subclasses in Destiny 2. Strand is the new subclass that was added as part of the Lightfall expansion this year. You can craft a potent build that leverages the Strand subclass with the help of some top-notch Exotics.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Abeyant Leap and four other great Destiny 2 Exotics for Strand Titans

1) Abeyant Leap

This is ideal for a strong Strand build (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 fans must possess Abeyant Leap if they wish to create a cohesive Strand build. This Exotic leg armor comes bundled with Puppeteer’s Control perk, and it enables the Drengr’s Lash Aspect to unleash two extra projectiles.

These projectiles are more effective at tracking targets and also travel a greater distance than usual. THose using Abeyant Leap even gain Woven Mail in instances when adversaries are suspended.

Those inclined to know more can delve into this guide on how to get Woven Mail. It is an important buff that assists in damage reduction. Thus, you can easily deal with swarms of enemies along with a robust defense.

2) Heart of Inmost Light

One can enhance their abilities using this Exotic (Image via Destiny 2)

You must also focus on basic abilities pertaining to melee attacks, grenades, and Barricade. Heart of Inmost Light is pivotal for those who wish to increase the effectiveness of such abilities.

You can leverage the Overflowing Light perk associated with this Exotic chest to do so. Whenever you use any ability (Barricade, melee, or grenade), this perk enhances the remaining two abilities.

This results in increased regeneration speed and higher damage from grenade and melee attacks. Furthermore, the Barricade ability is also granted some more hit points. Fans can therefore opt for an aggressive stance and frequently use these powers in battles.

3) Wormgod Caress

This Exotic is ideal for a melee-oriented build (Image via Destiny 2)

You can craft a variety of builds, and many avid fans admire ones that focus on aggressive melee attacks. You can rely on Wormgod Caress for such builds that can also jive well with the Strand subclass.

These Exotic gauntlets possess a perk titled Wormgod Caress, wherein kills obtained by melee attacks significantly enhance melee damage for a short span of time. If you manage to get additional kills, then the damage and the duration of this perk also increases.

Alternatively, Synthoceps is also a good option, but you're dependent on the presence of multiple enemies to trigger its perk. Those looking for other robust gear can peruse this list of five best Exotics for Stasis Titans.

4) Crest of Alpha Lupi

Players who rely on Supers can opt for this gear (Image via Destiny 2)

Supers are instrumental in unleashing significant damage in the heat of battle. Those who depend on them can consider having Crest of Alpha Lupi in their arsenal. This Exotic chest piece provides a perk named Survival Well, which creates an extra Orb of Power after a Super is unleashed.

You can thus have a better chance of refiling your Super gage faster by collecting this and many other orbs that emerge upon defeating enemies.

Furthermore, you can regain some health since a Barricade unleashes a healing pulse whenever it is used. This Exotic chest is ideal for those who wish to craft a defensive build and leverage Strand subclass abilities.

5) Armamentarium

Players get an extra change of grenade (Image via Destiny 2)

Strand grenades are one of the most unique abilities you can resort to since it acts as a grappling hook. This propels the guardian forward, allowing you to unleash a melee attack. Armamentarium is ideal for those who wish to leverage the grenades associated with any subclass, including Strand.

It possesses the Add Another Thing perk which grants an extra charge of grenades to players. You can leverage this charge to hurl another grenade to gain an edge in the battle and maintain an aggressive approach throughout the encounter.

This Exotic gear is viable in both PvE and PvP activities, thereby making it instrumental to crafting a robust Strand build. You can even resort to some robust Strand weapons. Those interested can check out this article highlighting the Crowning Duologue god rolls.

Destiny 2 is a rewarding experience and consistently witnesses returning players owing to frequent in-game events. Solstice is an ongoing event that you can partake in to complete myriad challenges, including Brightfall.