How to complete the Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge easily

The Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge is one of the many challenges players will have to complete during the Solstice event in the game. During every major event, Bungie launches a new triumph that rewards with a specific title. To secure these triumphs and unlock the associated title, players must finish various challenges over the course of the event.

In most cases, these titles can be acquired at any time. However, when it comes to time-gated events, players will have to collect the title within a given time period or wait till it comes back to the game again. So what does the Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge have to do with all this?

Steps to complete the Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge quickly

You must complete the Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge to unlock the Flamekeeper title this year during Solstice. Flamekeeper is one of the four main titles you must acquire to secure another triumph before The Final Shape goes live early next year.

Completing the Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge is very straightforward. You will have to complete Vanguard Ops to complete this challenge. Under normal circumstances, you must complete at least 15 Vanguard Ops or 10 Nightfall runs.

However, if you wear the Sunlit armor set for your class, you must complete only 10 Vanguard Ops or seven Nightfalls. Wearing the event-themed armor set gives you additional progress, so it's essential if you want to speed through these challenges quickly.

However, you will make progress if you launch the activity through the Vanguard Ops playlist in the director itself. If you launch a strike from any planetary destination, it won't count towards this challenge.

Destiny 2 Brightfall challenge rewards

Given that the challenge is so straightforward, the rewards aren't that fancy. They are as follows:

Enhancement Core (x1)

Kindling (x1)

Event Ticket (x1)

The Enhancement Core is used to upgrade weapons and armor in the game. However, Kindling and the Event Ticket are limited-time currencies. You can use these Event Tickets to unlock special cosmetic rewards that are a part of the limited-time event pass for the Destiny 2 Solstice event.

On the other hand, Kindling is a material used to enhance the visual effects on the Sunlit armor pieces. There are other challenges that grant Kindling as a reward. There are multiple stages of glow for the Destiny 2 Solstice armor pieces, so it's important to collect as many as possible.