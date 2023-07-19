Destiny 2 Crowning Duologue god rolls, how to get them, and more

The latest annual event in Destiny 2 introduces players to a brand-new Rocket Launcher tied to the fresh element. Being the first ever Strand weapon of the archetype, the Crowning Duologue comes with new perks and old Origin Traits. However, with tough competition in the game's complex sandbox, the weapon's journey across multiple endgame activities will not be easy.

Crowning Duologue is a Precision Framed Strand Rocket Launcher, firing with a base velocity of 50 and a blast radius of 30. This does help players in dealing a fair amount of damage against bosses in standard Raid and Dungeons, but can only go so far without the best damage perks.

The following article lists the best perks to have on the new Strand Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get the Crowning Duologue Rocket Launcher and use it in Destiny 2

Before getting into the grind of Solstice, everyone is recommended to finish the introductory quest of the event. The entire questline involves a total of seven steps, each asking the Guardian to equip the newly-acquired Solstice armor from Eva, load up the Bonfire Bash activity, and follow along the steps to ultimately turn a Silver Leaf to multiple Ashes.

Bonfire within the EAZ (Image via Bungie)

Once all objectives inside the Bonfire Bash have been completed, all three players have a chance to obtain the Rocket Launcher via drop, as it isn't given away for free by Eva Levante. This is also true with other Solstice weapons, including the Something New and Compass Rose.

The following points list the best perks to have on the Crowning Duologue Rocket Launcher across all activities.

What is the god roll of Crowning Duologue for Destiny 2 PvE?

Crowning Duologue Destiny 2 PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The god roll on the Crowning Duologue Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvE is as follows:

Volatile Launch for Blast Radius and Stability.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity and reload speed.

Auto-Loading Holster for reloading the weapon upon holster.

Chain Reaction for an elemental explosion within an AOE upon final blows.

Demolitionist is a great perk to reload the weapon within a DPS phase by throwing a grenade. This can increase the damage uptime in any game mode. Cluster Bomb is a decent replacement for Chain Reaction, granting players even more options for add-clearing (additional enemies).

Both Adrenaline Junkie and Swashbuckler are the only damage perk options in the final column of the weapon, making both of them viable in any situation.

What is the god roll of Crowning Duologue for Destiny 2 PvP?

Crowning Duologue (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The god roll on the Crowning Duologue Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Confined Launch for increased Stability and Blast radius.

High-velocity rounds for increased velocity.

Impulse Amplifier for a significant increase in projectile speed.

Cluster Bomb to release eight bombs upon detonation.

Chain Reaction is a great alternative in the last column, instead of Cluster Bomb. However, both are directed at a more AOE approach against multiple Guardians on the field.