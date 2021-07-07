Destiny 2 Compass Rose: How to get the newest Solstice shotgun and God rolls

Destiny 2's newest summer event, Solstice of Heroes, has brought an arsenal of cosmetics and a new set of armor.

Alongside the latest nerfs to the aggressive frame shotguns, Guardians have been looking for an addition to the armory to replace their weakened special go-to weapons in PvP.

With the announcement of the new shotgun getting added to the drop pool of this year's Solstice in Destiny 2, Bungie added a ray of hope for the shotgun mains.

Solstice of Heroes newest shotgun "Compass Rose" and how to collect it in Destiny 2

The main focus of the annual Solstice in Destiny 2 is about acquiring upgraded armor sets and their glow. With Bungie adding extra objectives to the mix, the Guardians won't leave even the slightest chance to make the most of it.

Compass Rose, without a doubt, has fulfilled its role decently. With a few decent perks, this precision frame shotgun can deal massive amounts of damage in PvE and earn easy guardian kills with that sweet bit of snapshot in PvP.

Compass Rose is a 65 RPM archetype precision frame solar shotgun that can be acquired in two ways. One for its fixed perks and another for its fresh and new perks.

Guardians in Destiny 2 can get their hands on a curated Compass Rose by running the EAZ for the first time and finishing the introductory quest given to them by Eva Levante. Additionally, they can keep farming for the god rolls by opening Solstice packages provided from the Solstice event.

Each solstice package requires 15 key fragments to open. Key Fragments are pretty easy to get. Finishing any kind of activity, or opening chests in the Solstice event inside the EAZ will provide the Guardians with a particular amount of key fragments. Turning Solstice bounties to Eva in the Tower will also reward the Guardians with Key Fragments.

"God Rolls" for Compass Rose in Destiny 2

Compass Rose has been in the pool since the start of the annual Solstice. After its fair usage in both PvE and PvP, it is safe to say the newest precision frame shotgun shines more in the latter. The one-hit-kill distance on other Guardians for this weapon is approximately 6 meters.

Compass Rose is the same archetype as Retold Tale. However, it might not shine as brightly as fellow precision frame energy to some eyes. Ever since the nerf on the aggressive shotguns, Guardians have been optimistic, and Compass Rose didn't disappoint.

The best perks for the Compass Rose inside a PvP of Destiny 2 are as follows:

Full Choke for a tightened barrel and reduced pallet spread for shotguns.

Accurized Rounds for increased Range.

Quickdraw for greatly increased ready speed.

Snapshot for faster-aiming speed.

The above perks will provide Guardians with the ability to quickly prepare their weapons in any situation and go in for a one-shot kill on enemies with a snapshot perk in PvP.

Compass Rose in Destiny 2 is a beast with the right perks and in the right hands. With the precision frame still waiting to be touched by Bungie as a whole in terms of range, now is the best time for Guardians to take advantage of the best perks that come with the frame.

