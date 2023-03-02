How to obtain and use the Abeyant Leap in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Destiny 2 is the flagship free-to-play online multiplayer title from Bungie, best known for their work on the Halo franchise. This cooperative online multiplayer game has been receiving a slew of updates ever since its initial 2017 launch, with Lightfall being the latest addition.

As is expected with each major version update, Lightfall also brings with it an arsenal of weapons, cosmetics, and gear in the form of exotics. This article will detail how players can easily obtain (and use) the Abeyant Leap exotic titan boots in Destiny 2: Lightfall.

Note: Minor spoilers will follow. Discretion is advised.

Unlocking Abeyant Leap boots requires a full playthrough of Destiny 2: Lightfall

As was with the previous expansion, The Witch Queen, Lightfall also has a total of three new exotic pieces for players to collect, one of which being the Abeyant Leap boots.

To unlock this particular exotic armor, players must simply complete the entirety of the Lightfall campaign with their Titan of choice - either solo or in cooperative multiplayer. The exotic will then be unlocked post campaign and players can equip and use it whenever they wish to do so.

How can players use the Abeyant Leap and how does it work?

The Abeyant Leap exotic in all its glory (Image via YouTube/Lord Athrun)

The Abeyant Leap can be more specifically described as an exotic leg armor part for your Titan. It is specifically built for the new subclass, Strand, and also imbues Berserker Titans with a more powerful class ability.

It comes equipped with the perk known as Puppeteer’s Control, which has the following effects:

The Drenger’s Lash ability will spawn an additional two projectiles instead.

Targets are hit with more precision and fury.

Additionally, the projectiles have increased range.

Suspended targets will cause the player to gain Woven Mail, a Strand buff that grants Flinch Resistance, Tangles, and melee generation - all excellent perks for surviving through enemy assaults with your Titan.

What is Destiny 2: Lightfall?

Destiny 2: Lightfall is the newest expansion in the Destiny 2 live service video game from Bungie. It is the seventh major expansion of the title and was released worldwide on February 28, 2023 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles.

Developed as a sequel to 2014’s Destiny, the base game and its major expansions follow players set in a “mythic science fiction” universe. Humanity has progressed rapidly through a Golden Age of technological and artistic advancements, colonizing multiple planets around the Solar System only to be met with a cataclysmic event known as The Collapse.

It is pushing humanity towards extinction as they are faced off against monstrous alien creatures.

Lightfall also expands further upon the lore and setting of the Destiny series, taking place right after the events of The Witch Queen, as players once more fight off in the futuristic metropolis of Neomuna on the planet Neptune. The threat of the Witness looms near and players must find a way to prevent its onslaught and endure their extinction.

