How to obtain and use the Ballidorse Wrathweavers in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall has been released, bringing you a slew of new weapons and armor to acquire. Ballidorse Wrarthweavers is a new exotic gauntlet for your Warlock, and obtaining it requires you to play Legend or Master Lost Sectors. These are quite challenging as the recommended Power level for Legend is 1830 and 1840 for Master.

The ideal step is to reach as close as possible to the aforementioned Power levels and then attempt the Legend or Master Lost Sectors. If you delve into these sectors solo, you have a higher chance of obtaining Ballidorse Wrathweavers. Each of these levels also has certain criteria attached to it, which makes completing them a challenging endeavor.

Destiny 2 Lightfall features Ballidorse Wrathweavers Exotic armor for Warlock

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces new Power levels for you to reach. It is necessary to complete the campaign to gain the required Power level to access Legend and Master Lost Sectors; this will help you acquire Ballidorse Wrathweavers. These activities will test your skills and pit you against formidable enemies.

Ballidorse Wrathweavers grants you a perk that enables the guardian's Winter's Wrath Shockwave to deal significant shatter damage. Your allies also gain the advantage of a protective overshield and a boost in Stasis weapons damage.

It's crucial to note that both Legend and Master Lost Sectors are reset every day. These activities are ideal for acquiring all the latest Exotic armor in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Hence, it is imperative to level up your guardian and get the best gear possible to complete these sectors successfully.

The ideal method is completing the expansion's story campaign, enabling you to reach a Soft Gear cap of 1750. Feel free to refer to this guide on how to reach the Soft Gear cap.

The Pinnacle Gear cap in Destiny 2 Lightfall is 1810, bringing you closer to the recommended Power level of Legend Lost Sector (1830). The Master Lost Sector Power level requirement is 1840. So, you must participate in as many activities in the game as you can to grind to reach the aforementioned levels.

Once you inch closer to these levels, try to play the Legend Lost Sectors first to test the difficulty curve. Ensure your best gear is equipped, and note the modifiers and other conditions associated with that particular sector. These modifiers indicate what kind of foes you will face and which subclasses will fare better.

Upon completion of these challenging missions, you will get a chance to acquire Ballidorse Wrathweavers. Although Legend and Master Lost Sectors are free to play, you must purchase Lightfall to get the exotic armors launched with it. The same applies to all previous DLCs.

More about Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest expansion of the beloved shooter franchise and presents Neomuna city on Neptune as a new destination. Calus and The Witness are your new nemeses who have embarked on a quest to harness the power of The Veil. You must stop them and protect the fate of the Traveler.

Destiny 2 Lightfall offers two difficulty options: Be Brave and Become Legend. If you wish to soak in the narrative experience, feel free to play on Be Brave, which is the normal mode. To experience challenging enemies and combat, opt for Become Legend difficulty setting.

You'll face familiar enemies and new ones like the scythe-wielding Tormentors. The expansion introduces a new subclass called Strand, giving you a slew of abilities to experiment with in PVE and PVP.

Bungie is expected to iron out technical difficulties like error code cat and commendations page crashing at the earliest. In the meantime, you can complete the story and gear up for the new Raid on March 10.

