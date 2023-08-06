5 Best Destiny 2 Void Fragments for Titans

Destiny 2 has evolved over time, offering players a plethora of content to partake in. You can not only immerse yourself in its lore-rich universe but also amass a variety of loot. The three distinct classes: Warlock, Hunter, and Titan further rejuvenate the experience by presenting unique skills and abilities. Fragments are one additional factor you must consider for your builds.

You can leverage some excellent Void Fragments to avail of unique bonuses and stat effects. These greatly enhance the builds and enable you to defeat enemies with ease. Fans who prefer using their Titans have some Fragments to choose from that are potent for both defensive and aggressive tactics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Echo of Expulsion and four other great Destiny 2 Void Fragments for Titans

5) Echo of Expulsion

You can explode enemies with this Fragment. (Image via Destiny 2)

Destiny 2 players can unleash chaos in battle with the help of Echo of Expulsion. This Fragment enables the final blows from Void ability to explode enemies. You can also avail yourself of the ten units of Intellect.

Naturally, this is ideal for players who want to adopt an aggressive stance in fights and aim to engage in fast-paced combat. This Fragment acts like a grenade and is excellent in dealing with multiple enemies, provided you manage to land final blows on them.

The best advantage of Echo of Expulsion is that it is effective for both PvE and PvP activities. Fans who want to clear out activities or missions faster can opt for this Fragment as part of their Void Titan build.

4) Echo of Reprisal

This Fragment grants some amount of super energy. (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who often find themselves overwhelmed by numerous enemies must consider trying out Echo of Reprisal. You can avail of some amount of super energy when surrounded by at least three or more adversaries.

You must execute the final blows if you wish to gain this extra energy for your super. This jives well with an Exotic known as Doom Fang Pauldron, which possesses a Horns of Doom perk which also grants super energy.

Fans looking for more alternatives can delve into this list, highlighting the five best Exotics for Void Titans. It is worth noting that Echo of Reprisal is better suited for PvE activities.

3) Echo of Obscurity

This Fragment offers invisibility. (Image via Destiny 2)

Fans are liable to come across hectic combat encounters wherein fleeing becomes the best alternative to survive the fight. Echo of Obscurity can be useful in such scenarios. Players who manage to land finisher final blows on adversaries will be granted invisibility.

Additionally, this Void Fragment also offers ten units to Recovery stat. Thus, players who want to have a backup plan for healing at the last instant can rely on Echo of Obscurity. You delve into this list of the five best Strand Fragments for Titans if you want to explore other Fragments.

Fans who find some content or an elite enemy challenging can try to execute finisher final blows and render themselves invisible. This will grant them enough time to recover their health, enabling them to approach their foes with a different strategy.

2) Echo of Starvation

You are granted Devour buff. (Image via Destiny 2)

Devour is one of the most robust buffs you can leverage to gain an edge in battles. Final blows can enable you to avail of full health, some amount of shield, and even grenade energy.

Echo of Starvation grants you Devour buff if you pick up an Orb of Power or Void Breach. You must note that this Fragment reduces ten units from the Recovery stat. But this is a small trade-off when compared to the advantages of acquiring Devour buff.

Echo of Starvation is ideal for most Void builds and is effective not only in PvE but also in PvP activities. Newcomers to this game can also rely on this Fragment to aid them in dealing with swarms of enemies as they won’t have to worry about health depletion.

1) Echo of Provision

This Fragment imparts melee energy. (image via Destiny 2)

Titan is a great class for players who rely on their melee attacks. Fans on the lookout for some robust bonuses can benefit from Echo of Provision. This Fragment offers melee energy if you manage to damage your foes with grenades.

The simple requirement of damaging any enemy to acquire the bonus melee energy warrants possessing this Fragment for the Titan. However, it deducts ten units from the Strength stat.

This is yet another Fragment that is suitable for both PvE and PvP missions. Competitive players searching for viable build options can check out this tier list outlining the best PvP builds.

Destiny 2 Season 22 is right around the corner and fans are anticipating some major changes along with additional story content. Those interested to know more can take a look at this article covering the five things to look forward to in the upcoming season.