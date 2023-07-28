5 best Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2

For a long time, Heavy Grenade Launchers have not been the go-to option for Destiny 2 players, who are more likely to pick up Rocket Launchers due to their high DPS capability. However, the Lightfall expansion introduced some of the best updates in the game, including a massive buff to Heavy Grenade Launchers. These weapons now deal 20% more damage to bosses, champions, mini-bosses, and vehicles, as well as a staggering 40% additional damage to red-bar enemies.

The buffs that Heavy Grenade Launchers received made them very effective in the game, and players are exploring the weapon type's untapped potential.

Here are our top five picks for Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Cry Mutiny and four other best Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2

1) Marsillion-C

Marsilion-C is one of the best Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

If you want to get your hands on the most powerful Heavy Grenade Launchers in Destiny 2, the Marsilion-C is the way to go. It has everything you are looking for in a weapon: Full Court, Explosive Light, Field Prep, and Envious Assassin, among others.

Bungie has created a monster of a weapon with Marsilion C, with all its Velocity and handling. Not only is it the strongest among Heavy Grenade Launchers, but it is also one of the most powerful weapons in all of Destiny 2.

2) Wendigo GL3

Wendigo GL3 is a solid weapon pick in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Wendigo GL3 is a Grenade Launcher powerhouse with its Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light. This combination is guaranteed to produce a massive damage burst that enemies simply just cannot handle. Aside from these features, it now also supports Field Prep, which allows for quick reloading, and Frenzy, which further hastens your reloading speed giving you a significant damage boost.

This Wendigo GL3 was initially a seasonal weapon but was relaunched as a standard Nightfall weapon in Season of the Seraph. It can be obtained via Nightfall activities.

3) Regnant

Regnant is a weapon similar to Wendigo GL3 (Image via Bungie)

The Regnant is essentially Wendigo but Void and features some interesting new additions. Much like the Wendigo GL3, Auto-Loading Holster and Explosive Light are its best combo. Destabilizing Rounds, combined with Repulsor Brace or Envious Assassin, might be effective for builds that are more focused on ad-clearing. The first perk combo is still the greatest for boss DPS, though.

The Regnant was introduced during the Season of Defiance and has been one of the best-performing weapons in the game. You can get it in War Table, Defiant Battlegrounds reward chests, and Defiant engrams.

4) Cry Mutiny

Cry Mutiny is a Solar grenade launcher (Image via Bungie)

Introduced in Season of the Plunder, this Solar Grenade Launcher, which comes curated and completely Masterworked with the Incandescent perk, offers a lot of potential for Solar builds. It's perfect for those who fancy launching cannonballs and causing massive explosions.

You can also swap out Incandescent for Demolitionist. Moreover, both Swashbuckler and Vorpal Weapon are extremely potent perks. However, Swashbuckler has a minor advantage over Vorpal Weapon because Cry Mutiny is more likely to be employed as an ad-clearing tool than a boss DPS weapon.

You can obtain this by reaching rank 16 with any ritual vendor — Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter. You must participate in each vendor's specific activity in order to gain reputation ranks with them. Shaxx is connected to the Crucible, Zavala is in charge of Vanguard Ops and Nightfalls, and Drifter is in charge of Gambit.

5) Typhon GL5

The Typhon GL5 is a Statis Heavy Grenade Launcher introduced in the Witch Queen expansion. It can be obtained via Legendary Engrams and vendor-rank-ups. Occasionally, you may have the option to purchase this from Banshee-44.

The Typhon GL5 has many of the advantages you'd want in a Heavy Grenade Launcher and can also roll the Chill Clip, which is only available in Stasis.

You should be aware that Explosive Light increases blast radius, which works against Spike Grenades and prevents you from getting the full damage boost you anticipate from combining the two perks. It's a global drop weapon with a modest perk pool.