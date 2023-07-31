5 things to look forward to in Destiny 2 Season 22

As Season 22 is coming to an end, Destiny 2 players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 22, which is set to launch at the end of August. With a new chapter, a plethora of fresh additions are coming along with it. Although the official details are not here yet, there are already many speculations and leaks going around within the community.

In this article, we will dig into some of the potential highlights to look forward to in Destiny 2 Season 22.

From Storyline to Economy Changes, here are 5 things to look forward to in the upcoming season of Destiny 2

1) Season 22 Storyline

As Season 22 kicks off on August 22, Destiny 2 players can look forward to seeing the main build-up toward the narrative for the Final Shape. The storyline of Season 22 and Season 23 is expected to lay the groundwork for the final chapter of the Light versus Darkness Saga.

Although Bungie usually zipped its mouth about any upcoming storyline until the release of a new Season, an exception was made this time by showing Cayde-6 talking to Ikora Rey in a teaser trailer of The Final Shape.

Also, similar to the previous showcases in Destiny 2, Bungie has scheduled a Destiny 2 Showcase just before the Season 22 launch, revealing more information about the upcoming Season and The Final Shape expansion on August 22.

2) Reprised Raid

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



The raid is set to launch on September 1, 2023. Latest rumors claim Crota's End raid might return in Season 22 as this year's reprised raid in #Destiny2 The raid is set to launch on September 1, 2023. pic.twitter.com/yOD0p2NK24

Out of all the new addition to Season 22, the return of a reprised Raid is the elephant in the room. This can be any Raid from Destiny 1 to Destiny 2, which is not in the current game. Although Bungie spilled no tea on the name of this Raid, multiple leaks point to Crota's End.

Similar to the previous reprised Raids like Vault of the Glass and King's Fall, Bungie will subtly change this Raid's encounters. However, take this information with a grain of salt, as these are from unofficial sources.

3) Weapon and Perk Changes

Bungie is known for its frequent buffs and nerfs in Destiny 2, and Season 22 is also expected to bring some exciting sandbox changes and balancing modifications. In the upcoming season, Destiny 2 is getting some significant changes to different types of weapons in the form of Zoom. Developers state these changes will enforce range compression to most weapon types in Destiny 2.

Alongside these modifications, we'll also see Hand cannons, bows, and swords receiving attention in the upcoming season. On the July 6 TWID, Bungie mentioned some upcoming changes, including:

Hand Cannons are getting improved damage buffs in PvE, alongside a base reload speed increase.

Sword Guard is getting a substantial rework.

Touch of Malice is getting some huge buffs.

Le Monarque is getting a balance adjustment.

Various perks like Bipod, Envious Assassin, and Under-Over are getting buffs.

4) New map and weapons

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



- Season of the Deep: Meltdown

- Season 22: Vex Network map

- Season 23: Citadel NEW: Bungie is adding a brand new Vex Network map in Season 22 | #Destiny2 - Season of the Deep: Meltdown- Season 22: Vex Network map- Season 23: Citadel pic.twitter.com/aU0HU8pZhm

As promised, Bungie is releasing a brand new Vex Network Crucible map in Season 22, identical to the Expunge missions from Season of the Splicer. With the new Crucial map, players will also receive many new weapons from the ritual vendors, including:

Unending Tempest from Shaxx(Crucible): Stasis Submachine Gun.

Luna Regolith III from Zavala(Strikes): Solar Sniper Rifle.

Qua Xaphan V from The Drifter(Gambit): Void Machine Gun.

Warden's Law as Nightfall exclusive reward: Kinetic Hand Cannon.

Pre Astyanax IV from Nightfall exclusive reward: Solar Precision Bow.

The Guiding Sight from Iron Banner: Stasis Scout Rifle.

Point of the Stag from Iron Banner: Arc Bow.

Igneous Hammer from Trials of Osiris: Solar Hand Cannon.

Cataphract GL3 from Trials of Osiris: Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher

With the return of Warden's Law as a kinetic hand Cannon, a new archetype is also being introduced in the new season of Destiny 2.

5) Economy Changes

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Masterwork materials no longer go to the Postmaster.

S22 Material Caps in Inventory:

Ascendant Shards: 10 >> 30

🟠 Ascendant Alloy: 10 >> 30

🧨 Enhancement Prisms: 50 >> 100



bung.ie/479qFBs pic.twitter.com/VBWTHJ9Fkd Season 22 Economy and Rewards Update PreviewMasterwork materials no longer go to the Postmaster.S22 Material Caps in Inventory:Ascendant Shards: 10 >> 30🟠 Ascendant Alloy: 10 >> 30🧨 Enhancement Prisms: 50 >> 100

Next, move on to some Quality of Life changes that relieve some issues like losing items from the Postmaster. From Season 22, Bungie will increase the max cap for elements like Ascendant Shards, Ascendant Alloys, and Enhancement Prisms.

For Ascendant Shards and Ascendant Alloys, their cap will be boosted from 10 to 30, while Enhancement Prisms will witness a rise from 50 to 100. With these changes, Bungie ensured that moving forward with full stacks of any of these materials in your inventory won't grant any additional rewards from new activities.