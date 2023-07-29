Bungie to introduce new hand cannon archetype in Destiny 2 Season 22

Bungie is making a lot of weapon changes in Destiny 2 Season 22. Truth be told, the entire weapon pool needed a major rework, and it's interesting to see the developers slowly start working on the same. With a little over two weeks for the new season to go live, it will be interesting to see what other modifications Bungie has in store.

As the game makes its way toward the final expansion in the current saga, the company will be looking to shake things up and make it a bit more appealing. With that said, here's a quick rundown on the brand new hand cannon archetype that's set to go live in Destiny 2 Season 22.

Warden's Law from Forsaken to return in Destiny 2 Season 22

As part of all the Destiny 2 Season 22 weapon changes, the Warden's Law will also make a comeback. This hand cannon was first seen in the Forsaken expansion and was the only burst-fire iteration from its class.

Although it was vaulted alongside the expansion, the weapon will be making a return in the next season. It will definitely be reworked, but the extent of those changes is yet to be seen. However, based on what the developers recently revealed in the "This Week At Bungie" blog post, instead of firing a three-round burst, Warden's Law will fire a two-round burst with a single trigger pull.

The weapon will also feature a different bullet spread pattern alongside a slower fire rate of 600 RPM. Considering the Destiny 2 Warden's Lawn belongs to the burst-fire archetype, a slower fire rate will allow players to compensate for the recoil.

With the changes that Bungie has detailed so far, the weapon could turn into meta for Season 22's PvP activities. While most of its perks still remain unknown, it's understood that the overall pool will make it usable in both PvP and PvE activities.

Although Bungie has just spoken about this weapon, it's a given that more hand cannons of the burst-fire archetype will join the Destiny 2 Warden's Law in the near future. Since Season of the Deep is in its final stages, developers will slowly start revealing details about the upcoming season and The Final Shape.

To conclude, a lot of problems plaguing the game came to light over the course of Season of the Deep. Although developers have tried addressing them, a lot of it still needs to be taken care of. If Bungie does not manage to address these issues moving into Destiny 2 Season 22, it might prove to be disastrous for the company once The Final Shape goes live.