Bungie to introduce multiple weapon reticle changes in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Aside from significant changes for Destiny 2 Season 21's sandbox, Bungie recently confirmed a few visual modifications tied to weapons. Since the game consists of several weapon types, there are bound to be multiple reticles associated with each of them. Bungie will adjust some of these reticles next season, where they will act based on the weapon charge meter, guard energy, and more.

It should be noted that Bungie has plans to make reticle changes on four weapon types only, including Fusion Rifles, Hand Cannons, Sidearms, and Trace Rifles. Shotguns got a similar kind of treatment, as the weapon type's reticle scales with field-of-view and changes based on the pallet spread.

Hence, the upcoming Hand Cannons and Trace Rifles changes will have much to do with the weapon's perk activation and buildup.

Disclaimer: Some notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

All reticle changes announced for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

The reticle changes mentioned for next season are tied more to high field-of-view, where the size of the reticles, while hip-firing a weapon, will adjust accordingly. Hence, Bungie has remade some of the weapons' reticles based on a player's high FOV while keeping the state of the weapons unchanged.

As mentioned earlier, the Destiny 2 weapons are Trace Rifles, Hand Cannons, Fusion Rifles, and Sidearms. As shown via a video preview below, Hand Cannons have a perk counter below the central reticle, while Fusion Rifle will consist of a charge buildup meter.

Similarly, Sword reticles will also show their remaining Guard Energy.

In terms of aiming a weapon, the preview video also showcases Shayura's Wrath having a similar form of reticle surrounding the "red dot" within its scope. Bungie explained:

"Our hip-fire reticles are built with technology that lets them scale with weapon autoaim and accuracy, but our aim down sights reticles are typically hand built for each specific weapon and don't necessarily show this information.

"We decided we'd get this into your hands and see how it feels in the live game before looking into this type of reticle further."

Additional reticle surrounding Shayura's red dot (Image via Destiny 2)

Hence, the change has been made to a weapon for experimental purposes, likely to be added or even reversed based on the community's feedback.

Lastly, it should also be noted that the preview video also applies to Destiny 2 Exotic weapons. The list of all custom reticle changes for specific Exotic weapons is as follows:

I) Charge meter added to Exotic weapons whose base weapon type doesn't typically have a charge meter.

Devil's Ruin

Salvation's Grip

Grand Overture

II) Perk counter shows pips for perked shots.

Quicksilver Storm grenade count.

Ace of Spades Memento Mori shot count.

Lumina Noble Rounds shot count.

Traveler's Chosen Gathering Light stacks.

III) Perk progress meter shows perk buildup.

The Manticore

IV) Perk active shows when the Exotic perk is active.

Hawkmoon

Ager's Scepter

Tarrabah

Touch of Malice

Cryosthesia 77k

Trinity Ghoul

V) Charge meter and perk counter.

Vex Mythoclast

Players can find the complete list of weapon changes for Destiny 2 Season of the Deep by heading to the official Bungie blog post.

