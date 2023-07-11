Destiny 2 community's long-running cycle of returning to the game after burnout has been a common occurrence worldwide. With a variety of content revolving around a player's journey in a similar fashion, it seems some of the activities do put a lot of people in a state of burnout, leading to them taking a break. There have been a lot of similar cases in the past, as everyone eventually comes back to grinding upon a season or an expansion launch.

However, things aren't the same as before in Season 21. While the player count might not tell the entire story, players still ask themselves whether they will ever return to the game. One of the recent Reddit posts brings up the never-ending cycle of the community involving their back-and-forth with the game.

Interestingly, a lot of players had some things to say.

Destiny 2 players on how current burnout is the worst one yet

Burnout in Destiny 2 has everything to do with Bungie's seasonal model. With four seasons for each expansion, players are tired of repeating the same grind for a whole year until the next expansion comes in. This got worse when Lightfall turned out to be below average, adding more fuel to the frustration from the last few seasons of The Witch Queen.

The Reddit post comes from user Soup3910, who states the following:

"Why do I keep seeing all these “Destiny is dying” videos, like we haven’t been here before. Veterans know once Bungie reveals Final Shape people are just gonna get hype again and forget about this season."

They lamented:

"It’s the Destiny cycle, this happens every year. I’m sticking I’m out till the end."

Typically, players had some interesting theories on the current burnout and justifications on why it is the worst one yet. Aside from the seasonal model, players seem to be more frustrated with the long-term issues that have not been addressed by Bungie yet.

With the penultimate chapter in the Light vs. Darkness saga, everyone is tired of accepting what Bungie has been feeding them for ten years. Some players have also lost confidence in the Final Shape expansion for 2024, as many claims that Destiny 2 only consists of those "obsessed" with it.

