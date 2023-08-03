5 best Destiny 2 Stasis Fragments for Titans

Destiny 2's Stasis Fragments, introduced with the Beyond Light expansion, have revolutionized the gameplay experience for Titans. With the addition of aspects and fragments, players have gained more control over their builds and strategies. Titans can now harness the power of ice and cold to slow, freeze, and shatter enemies, making stasis an incredibly powerful subclass for both PvE and PvP content.

With the plethora of options that can you can choose from to optimize your builds, it might be overwhelming to determine which ones would perform best in the current meta. If you are new to the subclass, navigating through different playstyles might also be difficult to explore at first.

In this listicle, we will explore the five best Stasis Fragments specifically tailored for Titans, unlocking their full potential on the battlefield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Whisper of Chains and other great Stasis Fragments for Titans in Destiny 2

1) Whisper of Chains

The Whisper of Chains is a great stasis fragment for Titans (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of Chains is a must-have Stasis Fragment for Titans, providing crucial survivability in both PvE and PvP encounters. In PvE, you take 40% reduced damage when you are near frozen enemies or stasis crystal. This number is reduced to 5% on PvP, though. Still, this fragment makes it ideal for engaging enemies in close quarters or holding key positions during intense firefights.

By mitigating incoming damage, you can focus on dealing more damage and keeping the pressure on opponents. The Whisper of Chains complements Titan's role as a frontline tank, allowing them to lead the charge fearlessly.

2) Whisper of Shards

Increase your Grenade Recharge using the Whisper of Shards (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of Shards Stasis Fragment is a game-changer for Titans looking to empower their grenade capabilities. It grants 500% grenade energy recharge for six seconds when you shatter a stasis crystal. To increase the recharge rate, you can easily break a stasis crystal to provide this temporary buff. With a +10 Resilience bonus, Titans can quickly replenish their grenades during combat, ensuring a steady stream of explosive firepower.

The Whisper of Shards' flexibility is perfect for different situations. Whether you're dealing with a horde of enemies in PvE or trying to control objectives in PvP, this fragment enables Titans to stay aggressive and maintain consistent damage output throughout battles.

3) Whisper of Fissures

The Whisper of Fissures is a great stasis fragment for both PvP and PvE (Image via Bungie)

For Titans who prefer to dominate the battlefield with AoE damage and crowd control, the Whisper of Fissures is an essential Stasis Fragment. It increases the damage and size of the stasis burst when you destroy a stasis crystal or defeat a frozen target. It empowers your stasis abilities, allowing you to freeze larger groups of enemies and deal more significant damage.

In both PvE and PvP scenarios, the Whisper of Fissures lets Behemoth Titans dictate the pace of engagements, making it a solid pick, especially when paired with Glacier Grenades.

4) Whisper of Rime

The Whisper of Rime provides sustain for Titans (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of Rime is an invaluable Stasis Fragment that enhances a Titan's survivability. With its help, you can get a shield that disappears in a short amount of time. Additional shards not only add to the Overshield but also reset the timer.

The Whisper of Rime not only provides additional protection during battles but also serves as a method of healing. By collecting stasis shards strategically, Titans can prolong their survival and engage enemies with renewed vigor. Whisper of Rime is an excellent choice for Titans seeking both durability and sustainability in their stasis builds.

5) Whisper of Conduction

The Whisper of Conduction is best paired with Whisper of Rime (Image via Bungie)

Although the Whisper of Conduction initially seems underwhelming, it is an excellent choice for Titan setups because it is compatible with various shard Aspects and fragments. When coupled with the Whisper of Rime, these shards can provide a strong sustain in PvE or PvP engagements.

In essence, as long as you are within the permitted range, the Whisper of Conduction makes it possible for stasis shards to find their way to you. Additionally, you won't have to take a chance and place yourself in a terrible situation in order to pick up these shards.