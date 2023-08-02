5 best Destiny 2 Stasis Fragments for Hunters

In Destiny 2, it takes a good selection of Stasis Fragments to distinguish a good Hunter from a great one. While the game provides almost an endless list of aspects and fragments to build your guardian with, it would be time-consuming and exhausting to try out every possible combination there is. Thus, this guide aims to help you build a basic understanding of what this class should be like.

Stasis Hunters are called Revenants, and they can choose from 14 different Stasis Fragments. In choosing among these fragments, it is important to take into consideration your preferred playstyle as well as your class' strengths and abilities.

Detailed below are the five best Stasis Fragments for Hunters.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Blank and other best Stasis Fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2

1) Whisper of Chains

The Whisper of Chains is still a viable fragment even after its nerf (Image via Bungie)

The Whisper of Chains Stasis Fragment offers a whopping 40% damage reduction in PvE whenever you are near a frozen enemy or a Stasis crystal. This synergizes pretty well with your Duskfield grenade, which summons a crystal in the middle of the battlefield, instantly activating this effect. Moreover, you can further use this for enemies who are frozen within your Duskfield area.

The Whisper of Chains' effect was recently nerfed for PvP, though. The damage reduction percentage was reduced from 15% to 5%. However, it's still a great fragment to pick up, especially in end-game PvE content.

2) Whisper of Shards

The Whisper of Chains is a grenade energy booster (Image via Bungie)

If you are looking for a fragment to complement Whisper of Chains, you can never go wrong with the Whisper of Shards. This Stasis Fragment boosts your grenade regeneration by 500% for six seconds when you shatter a Stasis crystal, giving you a massive portion of your Duskfield grenade energy back.

Every additional Stasis crystal you shatter extends the duration of the effect. For this reason, you have the means to unleash more power from your Duskfield's ability to summon stasis crystals. Pair it with Whisper of Chains and high Discipline stat to be an unkillable powerhouse on the battlefield.

3) Whisper of Conduction

This fragment is great with the Whisper of Rime (Image via Bungie)

Although the Whisper of Conduction initially appears to be unimpressive, its compatibility with other shard Aspects and fragments makes it a fantastic choice for Revenant builds. You can have a powerful sustain with these shards in PvE or PvP battles when combined with the Whisper of Rime.

Essentially, the Whisper of Conduction enables Stasis shards to find their way to you as long as you are within the allowable range. It's very useful for Revenants, considering every enemy you eliminate with Duskfield will be converted into Stasis Shards. Moreover, you won't have to risk getting yourself in a bad position just to pick up these shards. Aside from this effect, it also adds 10 Intellect and 10 Resilience.

Running on this Stasis Fragment requires proper synergy build, so make sure to incorporate this with other shard fragments.

4) Whisper of Rime

The Whisper of Rime and Whisper of Conduction are two Stasis Fragments that you should always pick together. While the latter sends crystal shards your way, the former adds a useful effect to these shards. This Stasis Fragment grants you an overshield that lasts for 10 seconds. If the shield is at maximum percentage, it heals you for 100 HP instead. It also heals you if you are not in full health.

The amount of shield you get is based on your class. For Hunters, approximately 15% per shard is gained as an overshield. This provides another layer of defense for Hunters, on top of other defensive abilities and fragments it has.

5) Whisper of Hedrons

If you want to keep your build simple and straightforward with not a lot of complex combos going on, your best pick would be the Whisper of Hedrons. It offers massive upgrades for your Hunter.

After freezing a target, this Stasis Fragment dramatically increases your weapon stability, aim assist, Mobility, Resilience, and Recovery. The buffs vary in amount depending if it's PvP or PvE.

Here's a complete look at what the Whisper of Hedrons has to offer:

+60/+30 Mobility in PvP/PvE

+60/+30 Resilience in PvP/PvE

+60/+30 Recovery in PvP/PvE

Additional weapon stability

Additional weapon aim assist

+20 Airborne Effectiveness

That is all you need to know about five of the best Stasis Fragments for Hunters in Destiny 2.