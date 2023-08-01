5 best Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Titans

Destiny 2 has amassed a strong player base ever since its launch, thanks to the myriad expansions and frequent updates. Despite offering only three classes, Warlock, Titan, and Hunter, this MMORPG comprises a wealth of mechanics one can engage with and tweak their favorite class. Fragments are one such aspect of the game that aids players in crafting a robust build.

Destiny 2 consists of Fragments categorized into Stasis, Void, Arc, Solar, and others. Those who prefer to play aggressively, along with a strong focus on survivability, can rely on Titans. Fans can use Solar Fragments to create many potent builds for their Titans.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Ember of Empyrean and four other great Destiny 2 Solar Fragments for Titans

1) Ember of Torches

Ember of Torches is ideal for melee-focused builds (Image via Destiny 2)

Avid Destiny 2 fans use Titans to deliver strong melee punches. Many players instinctively rely on these punches to slay weaker foes. One can benefit from Ember of Torches Solar Fragment for their Titans in such scenarios.

Players who unleash fully powered melee attacks on foes are granted Radiant buff along with their allies receiving the advantage. This buff imparts an increased damage percentage in both PvP and PvE activities.

This can jive well with any Titan Solar build players are planning to craft. Fans cannot go wrong by using this Fragment as the game frequently pits them against multiple enemies of varying difficulties.

2) Ember of Eruption

This Fragment grants increased area-of-effect (Image via Destiny 2)

Players who admire the area-of-effect bonuses can rely on Ember of Eruption. It boosts the area-of-effect of the Solar Ignition buffs. Those interested to know more can peruse this guide explaining Scorch and Solar Ignition in detail.

To make its impact more devastating, fans can also use Ember of Char in their build, which enables the Solar Ignition to spread Scorch to all adversaries in the vicinity.

Players who often play Destiny 2 solo can benefit from Ember of Eruption to tackle swarms of enemies with ease. Fans looking for some great build options can refer to this extensive guide highlighting the five best Titan builds for PvE activities.

3) Ember of Ashes

This increases the number of Scorch stacks (Image via Destiny 2)

Scorch is an excellent debuff to inflict on foes as it chips away their health by applying a certain amount of damage over time. Players looking to leverage it effectively must consider using Ember of Ashes Solar Fragment.

It enhances the number of Scorch stacks that one can inflict on adversaries. This not only applies to foes players encounter in PvE but also affects opponent Guardians in Crucible.

Players can effortlessly trigger Ignite on their foes by resorting to melee attacks, grenades, or even weapons pertaining to Scorch. Just like the previous Fragment on this list, fans can pair this one with Ember of Char to strengthen the spread of Scorch.

4) Ember of Resolve

It imparts a small amount of healing (Image via Destiny 2)

While staying agile and aggressive in battle is essential, one cannot ignore the importance of survivability. Ember of Resolve can aid Titan players in bolstering their defensive capabilities.

It offers a small amount of healing to fans who slay their foes with final blows delivered using grenades. Players must thus increase their reliance on grenades to leverage this bonus.

Fans will often encounter situations that will deplete their health to a significant extent. Tossing a grenade can perhaps deliver a final blow to one of the enemies on the battlefield, thereby triggering the healing effect.

5) Ember of Empyrean

It buffs both Radiant and Restoration effects (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can bolster their Radiant and Restoration effects with the help of Ember of Empyrean. It increases the duration of their impact when one executes final blows using Solar weapons or abilities.

It is worth noting that this Fragment won’t grant any Radiant or Restoration effect but merely enhance their duration. However, it is ideal to aid players in the faster regeneration of health and shields.

Additionally, fans can deal massive damage due to the extension of Radiant effects. This Fragment is effective in both PvE and PvP missions allowing one to slay enemies easily and strengthen the defense.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



Trials of Osiris is live! Don't forget your Solstice Shades on your trip to The Lighthouse. 🕶Trials of Osiris is live! pic.twitter.com/gNGCLHTaUj

Destiny 2 is an ever-evolving experience that entices veterans and newcomers alike with its frequent content updates. Fans can check out this article highlighting the five things to look forward to in Season 22.