Destiny 2 showcase Twitch drop guide: Emblem reward, time, eligibility, and more

Aside from the expected announcements from the much-awaited Destiny 2 showcase on August 22, viewers have a chance to obtain a special gift as well. Since emblems are an integral part of a player's character showcase, it is always nice to have them for free. As a part of a Twitch drop, anyone looking to obtain the reward will need to meet specific conditions.

The emblem presented in the Twitch drop pool is called The Silhouette, with shades of dark blue and different shades of red, alongside a small pyramid symbol on the left. Like any Twitch drops, you must link your Twitch with the game's account on Bungie's official website.

The following article will list everything you need to know about the Twitch drop announced with the showcase, its release time, and different channels to watch.

The Silhouette emblem announced with Destiny 2 showcase Twitch drops

As mentioned, the new emblem from Destiny 2 showcase is called The Silhouette. Anyone looking to obtain the emblem will need to watch the showcase for 30 minutes anytime between 9 AM PT to 11:30 AM PT.

The official Twitch channel for Destiny 2 can be found within this link, and for their YouTube channel, you can head over here. Players across the globe can expect a cinematic trailer of The Final Shape in approximately 15 languages.

Additionally, Bungie has nine different Twitch channels for different languages, all of which are eligible for the emblem drop on August 22.

Destiny 2 account link guide for Twitch drops

The following points will help you understand the steps required to link Bungie's official Destiny 2 account with Twitch:

Login to your Bungie.net account respective to your platform.

Head to the Account page and click the "Account Linking" tab on the left side of your screen.

Locate the account linking option for Twitch and authorize by logging into the latter.

Follow the eligibility instructions and wait for the reward to drop into your account.

After acquiring the emblem, head to the Flair section, followed by the Emblems section. Lastly, enter the General tab and look for The Silhouette emblem to equip it for your account.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape showcase runtime for all major regions

Based on the official announcements and server time, the 2023 showcase will run from 9 AM to 11:30 AM PDT. Here is a list of runtime for all major regions:

India: 9:30 PM (August 22) to 12:00 AM (August 23)

9:30 PM (August 22) to 12:00 AM (August 23) China: 12:00 AM to 2:30 AM (August 23)

12:00 AM to 2:30 AM (August 23) UK: 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM (August 22)

5:00 PM to 7:30 PM (August 22) Australia: 2:00 AM to 4:30 AM (August 23)

2:00 AM to 4:30 AM (August 23) Brazil: 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM (August 22)

Players can expect the trailer of Season 22 and The Final Shape from the same showcase, alongside possible plans for Bungie in the coming years.