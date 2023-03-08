How to get the Particle Acceleration emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Emblems are some of the most coveted cosmetics in Destiny 2. With Lightfall, Bungie introduced a plethora of new emblems that everyone can collect. While some of these emblems can be picked up by completing specific Triumphs, others are given away as rewards.

With the Root of Nightmares raid race approaching, players from across the world are already preparing themselves to find and defeat whatever is hidden in the terraformed pyramid. If you aren't participating in the activity, you can still receive a reward, but you'll have to watch other players run the activity in a livestream to do so.

Obtaining the Particle Acceleration emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

This particular emblem is associated with the Twitch Rivals event, which is part of the coverage for the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid race. To obtain this emblem, you will have to watch your favorite streamer for two hours on Twitch while they're participating in the raid race. To claim this emblem and use it in-game, you must first link your Twitch and Bungie accounts.

How to link your Twitch and Bungie accounts and claim your rewards

Destiny Bulletin @DestinyBulletn



Make sure your Bungie account is linked to your Twitch account. Players can earn two free emblems in #Destiny2 by watching the Root of Nightmares raid race on Twitch via Twitch Drops. Opens Friday, March 10, at reset.Make sure your Bungie account is linked to your Twitch account. Players can earn two free emblems in #Destiny2 by watching the Root of Nightmares raid race on Twitch via Twitch Drops. Opens Friday, March 10, at reset.Make sure your Bungie account is linked to your Twitch account. https://t.co/s6gwwYGNJi

If you haven't already done so, here are the steps you must follow to link these two accounts:

Make your way to Bungie.net and then log into your account by selecting the appropriate platform and entering your credentials for the same. After you've logged in, click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the page. From the drop down menu, select the Account Settings option. In the resulting page that opens, you will see an option with a Twitch icon. Click on this icon and follow the on-screen instructions to link your Twitch and Bungie accounts. Once you've linked your accounts, open up Twitch. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner. From the drop down menu, select Drops and rewards. Under the Inventory tab, you should see the Particle Acceleration emblem appear. Here, you must click on the Claim button. In case you haven't linked your accounts yet, you will be prompted to link your account before you can claim the emblem from the Twitch inventory page. Launch Destiny 2 and then make your way to Master Rahool, the Cryptarch. If you've done everything that's mentioned above correctly, you should be able to claim the emblem from here.

What's the contest mode in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team



You have one week to prepare. Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.



bung.ie/lightfall Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours. Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.The Root of Nightmares raid opens on March 10, 2023 at 9am PST. Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.bung.ie/lightfall https://t.co/8hJQcrqJxC The Root of Nightmares raid's contest mode will feature a 1780 Power cap for all encounters.You have one week to prepare. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame… The Root of Nightmares raid's contest mode will feature a 1780 Power cap for all encounters.You have one week to prepare. twitter.com/DestinyTheGame…

The contest mode is generally associated with raid races in Destiny 2. For the first 48 hours, the raid race will have a power level cap of 1780. This means that your effective power will be capped at 1780. So, even if you're above this power level, it won't make any difference.

As a result, the enemies in every encounter will be 20 power levels above you, making the entire process fairly challenging. If you're interested in trying it out, make sure that you have your best weapons and armor pieces equipped. It should be noted that Bungie has disabled certain weapons before the upcoming raid to give everyone a level playing field while participating in the raid race in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

