During a livestream on March 5, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" commented on the recent unbanning of Twitch content creator Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" on the Amazon-owned platform. The former was surprised by the latter's unban and suggested that Twitch was in a "really weird spot."

He shared his thoughts on the platform's "W community," recalling that some other content creators associated with the group have been indefinitely suspended. Destiny then added:

"Apparently, the W/L community just cannot exist within Twitch's ToS (Terms of Service). Yeah, I don't know."

Destiny provides his take on HasanAbi and BruceDropEmOff amidst recent Twitch controversy

Steven, a political commentator on YouTube, was interacting with his audience for the first few hours of his recent broadcast. His attention was drawn to a viewer asking him to comment on the ongoing "extremely boring slur discourse" in the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

Destiny suggested that the situation was indeed "boring" and opined the following about Turkish-American personality Hasan "HasanAbi":

"Umm, yeah. It's just boring. Hasan is like an actual, like, c*ck for Black people. Which, I mean, is progressive. So what do you expect?"

The Nebraska native then expressed surprise at Twitch unbanning BruceDropEmOff. He claimed that the platform was in a "really weird spot," because it was "desperately trying" to retain the W community despite having banned some of the group's most prominent content creators.

"Bruce, I can't believe he got unbanned. But, again, I think Twitch is in a really weird spot right now where they have to cut themselves out to, like, racist creators. Because they're trying desperately to hold on to the W/L community, even though they've banned, like, four of their biggest f**king creators."

Timestamp: 01:02:40

According to the former Twitch streamer, it was "unreal" to witness someone "intentionally" doing things on Twitch to get banned, only to get unbanned:

"I can't imagine, ever, like, intentionally doing something on Twitch to get banned and then getting unbanned. That's just like... that's unreal!"

Viewers then asked Destiny about the four streamers from the W community that he claimed were barred from Twitch. The 34-year-old content creator cited Darren "IShowSpeed," Adin Ross, BruceDropEmOff (who has since been unbanned), and Jidon "JiDion":

"(IShow)Speed is banned, which is insane! Adin Ross is banned, which is insane. Bruce was banned. JiDion was banned. Umm... I think those are the four I was thinking of. But Bruce is unbanned now. But, between like JiDion and (IShow)Speed, and Adin, that's a pretty insane chunk. Oh, and Sneako, as well. Although, Sneako is kind of banned from everything."

Fans react to the YouTuber's take

Destiny's take on BruceDropEmOff getting unbanned on Twitch was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, wherein more than 410 members reacted. Here's what they had to say:

