Three new PvP maps showcased for Destiny 2 Into the Light

Destiny 2 Into the Light will have three new PvP maps added to the Crucible pool, be it Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, or any mode within the playlist. However, it should be noted that these maps are due on May 7, 2024, which is a month into the free expansion. Aside from the returning weapons and PvE activities, players who enjoy engaging in PvP will also have their fill of content.

The names of these three maps are Eventide Labs, Cirrus Plaza, and Dissonance. They are based on Europa, Neomuna, and Terraformed Pyramid Ship, respectively, all providing different tilesets, peak angles, and more. They are also available within a map pack that the company has been working on for some time, free of charge for everyone.

The community got hold of detailed explanations regarding these maps in Bungie's third livestream for Into the Light. Coolie Calihan, the team's veteran on PvP map designs showcased all three maps through the company's dev tools, giving an idea of potential fight angles in days to come.

Destiny 2 Into the Light to have three new PvP maps on May 7

Destiny 2 PvP maps can be sensitive topics for one specific side of the community. The looter-shooter title has a very loyal PvP player base, surrounding most of their playtime through engaging against other players in Crucible, Iron Banner, and Trials of Osiris. Hence, having a deep understanding of all maps is important, whether they are poorly received like Disjunction or fan favorites like Javelin-4.

The three maps coming on May 7, 2024, are as follows:

Eventide Labs based on Europa

Cirrus Plaza based on Neomuna

Dissonance based on Terraformed Pyramid Ship

Dissonance PvP map (Image via Bungie)

It is important to note that a map doesn't get judged until it enters the community's hands. However, the initial reactions from the livestream have been fairly positive, considering Bungie already showed a lot of corners and potential angles for all situations.

Eventide Labs PvP map based on Europa (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, all three maps will make their way into the regular PvP pool, where everyone will see them appearing in regular Control matches, alongside weekly rotators, such as Trials of Osiris.

Into the Light is all set to launch on April 9, 2024, following a special gameplay showcase for Destiny 2 The Final Shape sometime before the weekly reset.