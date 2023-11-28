Bungie confirms three new themes for Destiny 2 map pack in 2024

The release date for Destiny 2 The Final Shape has been pushed back to June, as confirmed by Bungie. The company seems to be still working on the final expansion, all while implementing many changes to the sandbox. However, aside from the new expansion, Bungie has a seven-month-long season to build upon, which should include playerbase retention, consistent release of content, and more.

The PvP map pack will be one such content accessible for all players, which has also been confirmed for release in May.

The company stated the new maps will be based on Neomuna, Europa, and Terraformed Pyramid.

Destiny 2 PvP map pack to include Europa, Pyramid, and Neomuna-themed maps

The arrival of the PvP maps was confirmed by Joe Blackburn, director of Destiny 2. Bungie's latest blog post on The Final Shape delay was to update the community on how the company plans to keep its playerbase busy from February to June.

Readers can find all the details alongside the blog post on Bungie's official website.

As mentioned, three new themed maps were confirmed, including Europa, Pyramid, and Neomuna. All three themes will be new in terms of PvP map layouts, making the experience unique for all players. Regarding the maps, Joe Blackburn stated the following:

"Not only do we have the Citadel coming back to Destiny 2 this week, but we also are still cranking out maps for the map pack we talked about earlier this year. This is going to be coming out in the new year all at once. We've got three maps, one on Europa, one on Neomuna, and one on the Terraformed Pyramid. Neomuna is trending to be the internal favorite among all three of them."

Joe went on to explain the sizes of the maps being equivalent to Javelin-4, ensuring they are suitable for Trials of Osiris and Competitive Playlists.

Here's a brief list of things planned for release during the extension window in 2024:

February: Weekly progression-based quests called Wishes and Moments of Triumph.

Weekly progression-based quests called Wishes and Moments of Triumph. April: Destiny 2: Into the Light. Preparing Guardians to enter inside Traveler.

Destiny 2: Into the Light. Preparing Guardians to enter inside Traveler. May: PvP map pack.

All three maps are scheduled to drop in May, which is also the final month in Season of the Wish.