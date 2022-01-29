Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map guide: Javelin-4 (January 28)

Javelin-4 is one of the oldest maps in Destiny 2 Crucible and has been present since the beta. Based on the vaulted location known as IO, the name Javelin-4 is derived from a golden age Warsat launch facility located on the same planet.

This week, Saint-14 is hosting the competitive PvP game mode on Javelin-4 with Shayura's Wrath Adept SMG as the Flawless reward.

🗺️ - Javelin-4

With a little over three weeks remaining for The Witch Queen, there are a lot of things that players still want to get. Naturally, the Trials of Osiris weapons are no different.

Tips and tricks to make Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map Javelin-4 fights easier

1) Sniper spots and peek advantages

Javelin-4 is a huge map with plenty of open areas. Weapons such as Pulse Rifle, Scouts, Snipers, and anything having long-range capabilities will be your go-to gear. Typically, there are two spawning points on the map: one on the Generators and the other on Fuel.

For quick Sniper peeks, look for white crates located near the Generators spawn point. From there, you can hop on to one of the crates and take on any incoming enemies in the open area on the left.

Crates located near the Generators spawn (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the crates to the Center (Image via Bungie)

If you have spawned on Fuel, always avoid direct fights up the stairs on the Glass. Try a peek from below the blue crate, which is a decent location for head glitches as well. This will make it easier to fight enemies located within the Inner Ring.

Wrong peeking from Fuel spawn (Image via Destiny 2)

The correct location to peek from Fuel to Inner Ring (Image via Bungie)

You can also look for another crate just past the door in front of your Fuel spawn. It is a blue crate similar to the one on the Glass. Once you're behind it, look for a small gap on the left. It will give you a clear vision of enemies in the center and allow you to fire anything except Grenade Launchers because, well, that would kill you.

Peek location on Rockwall (Image via Bungie)

The last viable peek spot is for the Generators spawns. If you're running a Scout, Pulse, or a Hand Cannon, there is a sweet little area you can hop into if you're looking to camp the heavy ammo spawn.

Small cylinder near the Pad region (Image via Destiny 2)

View from the Cylinder (Image via Destiny 2)

After approaching the Center area on the outside, look for a small silver-colored cylinder located just on the side of the steps. Hop on it and adjust yourself until you get a clear view of the Outer Ring. It's useful to deny heavy ammo picks to the opposition and score kills with a head glitch.

2) Playstyle

Top tree Dawnblade on Warlocks (Image via Destiny 2)

Mobility will be your only friend here aside from your fireteam. As mentioned before, Javelin-4 is huge, with plenty of open areas, so Shotguns with spread pallets will not be the ideal choice for your weapon here.

Go for mobility-based subclasses and stay on the move with your fireteam. Since you now know about the secret peeking locations, use them to your advantage by getting there faster. Great mobility builds include top-tree Dawnblade Warlock, Stomp-EE Hunter, and Dunemarchers Titan.

If you're not up for mobility-based plays, Snipers, Scouts, Pulse Rifles, and Hand Cannons are great for picking off your enemies from a distance. You can run Auto Rifles and Submachine Guns, but only when you're playing with a reliable fireteam.

Note: This article is based on the writer's own experience and opinion of the game.

