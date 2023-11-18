Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is almost here. With little less than two weeks remaining for the current season to end, players around the world are gearing up for the 15th wish and the secrets that it can unlock. Typically, there is a set of activities that Bungie lines up for every season in the game, including limited-time events.

For any live-service title, having a roadmap is very important. Not only does it allow the developer to plan out the entire course of the season, but it also tells players what they can expect.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish roadmap.

All major events to look forward to in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is set to go live on November 28, 2023, and is expected to conclude on February 27, 2024. Although there are rumors of the season being extended, Bungie hasn't confirmed them as of now.

Listed below are some of the other highlights of Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.

Dungeon launch

Every alternate season, Bungie introduces a new dungeon to Destiny 2. Since a fresh raid was introduced in the Season of the Witch, a new dungeon will be coming to the Season of the Wish. As of now, the dungeon's name and storyline are under wraps, but they should be made available in the next few days.

Dawning

This is Bungie's yearly holiday event in Destiny 2. In Season of the Wish, Eva Levante will once again return with her bag of goodies to celebrate Dawning with everyone on the Tower and in the Last City. This event lasts for three weeks.

The Dawning event is expected to start around December 15-16 and will end in early January.

Iron Banner

Iron Banner is a limited-time competitive PvP event that takes place in the game every season. In Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, the Iron Banner will witness the arrival of a new game mode known as Triumph, along with a fresh weapon.

The exact schedule of this event is currently unknown, but it will happen thrice, with each iteration of the Iron Banner lasting for a week. During the weeks when the Iron Banner is live, Trials of Osiris won't be available.

For now, these are the three key events to look forward to in the Season of the Wish. If the season is extended, the Guardian Games will also be featured in the game, considering that it starts sometime in late March. Unless Bungie confirms the extension, it is hard to say if Guardian Games will fall under the purview of this season or not.