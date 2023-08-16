Destiny 2 The Final Shape: New free PvP map pack, Strike team details, and more

Bungie will focus on the PvP side of things in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. For a live service title, the game has an active playerbase in both PvE and PvP sectors, but unfortunately, the latter has been in a rough spot for quite some time now. Although the developers have addressed many of these issues, some continue to plague the game.

Although there's no information on any upcoming PvP game modes, the developers will introduce a new set of maps in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

Bungie to focus on improving the state of PvP in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

As per their current model, the developers usually release a map or two every season in the game. However, based on the information just revealed by the developers, they'll be changing things up in Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Once the new expansion goes live, the developers will drop a map pack with many PvP maps. This pack will be available for free for all players. This map pack is mainly aimed at players interested in playing PvP games only.

Furthermore, Bungie will also be introducing a new PvP strike team. PvP developers will lead this team and include other individuals involved with the game's development. The main goal of this strike team will be to investigate and provide feedback on the problems that most players face while playing PvP matches.

Bungie introduced the first PvE strike team during Curse of Osiris, and the team has been influential in identifying and improving some important gameplay aspects. The developers feel that a PvP strike team will be able to do the same for the game, starting with Destiny 2 The Final Shape.

Apart from these two major updates that will be added in the upcoming expansions, two new features are being added to The Crucible in Season 22. One of these is a new mode known as "Relic." This is more of a casual game mode and will include some items seen during the previous seasons of the game.

The other feature is a brand-new modifier known as "Checkmate." While this will be available to all players by default, it is aimed at only players who take a keen interest in gunplay. Ability recharge will be reduced, and the focus will be on weapons that use Primary Ammo only.

With these new changes in store, the state of the game might improve in the subsequent seasons, all the way through Destiny 2 The Final Shape. It will be interesting to see how these changes affect the PvP side in the coming days.