Destiny 2 PvP to receive new "Relic" game mode and "Checkmate" modifier in Season 22

Destiny 2 PvP will finally be getting a much-needed revamp in Season 22 in the form of a new game mode and a brand-new modifier. For the uninitiated, a new game mode brings to the table a complete mode with a specific set of rules on how the mode is meant to be played and the conditions for a victory. A modifier, on the other hand, alters or adds a new condition to a pre-existing mode.

Bungie has been experimenting with a lot of modifiers in Destiny 2 PvP. In fact, the latest modifier that the developers introduced was the Notswap modifier, which was applicable to the Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, and the Competitive playlist.

With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the new elements in the game in Season 22.

Everything we know about the Relic game mode in Destiny 2 PvP

The Relic game mode is a 6v6 game mode that brings back some of the mighty relics that were seen in some of the previous seasons of Destiny 2 PvP. There will be a Relic depot on the map. Once players acquire a set number of kills using their regular loadout, they can grab a Relic from the said depot.

Whenever players score a kill with these Relics in the game, they'll receive points. The first team to reach a set number of points or to have the highest score within a given time frame wins. Considering that this mode has a more generic and fun approach, it'll be restricted to the casual playlist only, much like the Multiplex map.

Everything we know about the Checkmate modifier in Destiny 2 PvP

The Checkmate modifier is a brand-new modifier that is set to go live in Season 22. This modifier will force players to focus on Primary weapon gunplay only. In modes where this modifier is active, players will have more health, and weapon damage will be different compared to the other game modes.

What's more interesting is the fact that Primary Weapons that are meant for long-range gunfights, for example, Scout Rifles, or even Pulse Rifles for that matter, will have a slower damage profile, which will technically increase their overall time-to-kill (TTK) as well.

Furthermore, ability cooldowns will be longer than normal, and special ammo must be earned. It won't drop if a player dies. These balances are bound to make the modifier an interesting one in Season 22.

Keeping in mind that these changes are new and fans of Destiny 2 PvP might take time to get used to this, the Relic and Checkmate will be available in the Crucible Labs.

The Crucible Labs playlist will be available throughout the season. While the Relic game mode will be a standard addition, the Checkmate modifier will be added to different Crucible modes over the course of Season 22.