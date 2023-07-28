5 best tips and tricks to become better at competitive Destiny 2 PvP

The Crucible, Destiny 2's PvP arena, is a competitive multiplayer mode where guardians test their combat skills against other competitors from around the world. It features two different playlists for both competitive and casual players. While the regular Crucible caters to a relaxed experience with multiple modes, the Crucible Competitive seeks a more intense and challenging experience, with matchmaking based on your skill.

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, there are always different ways to improve your performance and dominate other guardians in the Crucible. In this guide, we'll go through five essential tips and tricks to help you become a better player in the competitive PvP playlist.

Master the Crucible: 5 tips and tricks to dominate competitive Destiny 2 PvP

1) Master movement

Creating off-angles using Heat Rises (Image via Bungie)

In the fierce battlegrounds of Destiny 2 PVP, movement is one of the most important aspects. Being good at moving around can grant you the power to outplay your enemies and seize victory.

A crucial part of a Guardian's movement is the ability to strafe. When it comes to head-on engagements, strafing alone can change the outcome. In other words, strafing is just moving while aiming to make yourself a difficult target.

Always remember to move back and forth perpendicularly to your opponents so you can be unpredictable and hard to shoot at. This will not only increase your survivability, but also allow you to stay in the fight longer.

Wings of sacred dawn (Image via Bungie)

Additionally, take advantage of the vertical space. In Destiny 2, we have a lot of ways to take off angles, and most of them are by using aerial movement. Many maps have spots where you can jump up and take an unconventional angle to surprise your enemy.

You can also pair exotics and abilities to make your own additional off angles. For example, use the Heat Rises aspect with Wings of Sacred Dawn to float up in the air in unexpected areas to catch your enemies off guard. Properly utilizing slides, strafing, and vertical gameplay will greatly improve your PvP performance.

2) Aim training

Aim plays the most crucial role in every video game, let it be PvP or PvE. Without precise aim, good movement is not viable against good opponents. To become better at competitive Destiny 2 PvP, you need to find the sweet spot between unpredictable movement and precise aim.

Spend some time in aim-training software before diving into the competitive playlist and focus on honing your shooting skills. As the saying goes, practice makes perfect. With increased practice, your aim will eventually improve, granting you a notable advantage over your opponents in Destiny 2.

3) Radar utilization

Radar in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Radar is one of the most valuable tools in the arsenal of any tactical FPS game. This alone can provide you with every critical information about your enemy's position.

Rather than constantly staring at the center of the screen, make sure to glance at your radar every three to four seconds to extract every piece of information available to you. This habit will help you anticipate enemy movements, sidestep flankers, and gain an overall tactical advantage over your enemy in Destiny 2.

4) Weapon pairing and loadout

After the mechanics, it's time to move on to a more specific tip, which is weapon pairing and loadout. Remember to choose a good combination that can cover all of your ranges so you can get kills without getting shotgunned. For example, the hand cannon-shotgun combo or the SMG-sniper combo. As Destiny 2 keeps adding new guns and buffing/nerfing the previous ones, keep an eye on the current PvP meta and choose weapons accordingly for success.

But if you're still not getting success using the meta weapon combos, try to find your playstyle and choose a particular gun and build according to that. Finding a comfortable weapon will make the game more enjoyable and grant you more success than a meta build you're not comfortable with.

5) Optimizing character stats

Different character stats (Image via Bungie)

Let's talk about the final tip, optimizing your character's stats. After the overhaul of all light subclasses and the launch of dark subclasses, character builds are now highly customizable in Destiny 2. This allows you to experiment and find the perfect build that suits your individual preferences and strengths.

There are six different stats in Destiny 2 - Mobility, Resilience, Recovery, Discipline, Intellect, and Strength. All of these affect either health, movement speed, or in-game ability cooldowns. Try to make different builds while keeping an eye on these stats to enhance your gameplay on the fierce battlefield of Destiny 2's PvP.