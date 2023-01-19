Top 5 Scout Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP

There are only a few weapon archetypes that can dominate PvP in Destiny 2. While Sniper Rifles have a strong presence on most PvP maps, not many Guardians can use them due to their steep skill curve. In such cases, Scout Rifles are a wonderful alternative. Not only can they be used at long range, but their damage output is also considerably high.

Missing a shot with a Sniper Rifle can be unforgiving in Destiny 2 for two very basic reasons. Firstly, Special Ammo is hard to come across on PvP maps. Secondly, when aiming down the sights, the FOV is restricted, so missing a shot can often prove to be fatal.

Compared to a Sniper, using a Scout Rifle is fairly easy, and missing a shot doesn't really cost Guardians that much.

Here are five of the best Scout Rifles that Guardians can use in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Long Arm and other amazing Scout Rifles for Destiny 2 PvP

5) Night Watch

Night Watch is one of the oldest Scout Rifles in Destiny 2. During the game's early days, Guardians could get their hands on the weapon by completing Gambit Prime matches.

However, Gambit Prime has been retired for a good while now, and the only way Guardians can get their hands on Night Watch is if Banshee-44 sells it. Alternatively, the weapon drops from Legendary Engrams around the world.

Rapid Hit and Rampage are some of the perks worth considering for Night Watch.

4) Contingency Plan

Reintroduced during the Season of the Lost, Contingency Plan is a nifty little Scout Rifle. It is an Energy Weapon that deals Arc damage.

Contingency Plan has an interesting roll kit that it drops with, and most of the rolls work well in both PvP and PvE activities. This weapon is based on a Rapid-Fire frame, and reloads are slightly faster when the magazine is empty.

Contingency Plan drops as random world loot through Legendary Engrams. There's also a small chance that vendors like Banshee-44 and Xur might sell it. When it comes to rolls for the weapon, Guardians need to look for Tunnel Vision, Surplus, Frenzy, and Kill Clip.

3) Long Arm

Long Arm is the newest Scout Rifle in Destiny 2. It was introduced during the Season of the Seraph.

To get this weapon, Guardians must venture into The Spire of the Watcher dungeon. It drops from the first and the third encounters. There are two secret chests within the dungeon, and Guardians have a chance of obtaining the Scout Rifle from them.

When it comes to rolls, Guardians will want to look out for Hip-Fire Grip and Opening Shot rolls on Long Arm. Quite similar to Contingency Plan, this weapon also deals Arc damage.

2) Jade Rabbit

Jade Rabbit is one of those Exotic weapons with a catalyst that is barely useful in PvP activities, and no one really uses it in PvE activities either.

Having said that, Jade Rabbit is mostly found in PvP activities because it has an amazing stat package. Yes, the weapon was hit with a nerf when Season of the Seraph dropped back in December, but on maps with long and open areas, Guardians will still be able to spot a Jade Rabbit or two.

The only way to get Jade Rabbit in Destiny 2 is by purchasing it from the Monument to Lost Light at the Tower. Alternatively, Guardians might be able to get their hands on this weapon from random Exotic Engram drops. However, these drops are very rare.

1) Dead Man's Tale

Dead Man's Tale is probably the best Scout Rifle to have graced Destiny 2 in a while. The mission behind which this weapon was locked was equally interesting.

Presage was a mini raid of sorts, with enemies that were nothing short of bullet sponges. The reward was also amazing, and it's a shame that the mission got vaulted.

Since then, Xur has been selling Dead Man's Tale whenever he arrives in the system every weekend. Accurized Rounds, Opening Shot, and Moving Target are some of the rolls worth looking into with respect to this weapon.

These are the five best Scout Rifles that Guardians can use in Destiny 2 PvP during the Season of the Seraph. Of course, this list isn't absolute, and there are other great Scout Rifles available in the game. Guardians will have to try each one and see which suits their playstyle the best.

However, the weapons mentioned on this list are trustworthy and will always perform as expected, provided Guardians have the appropriate rolls on them.

