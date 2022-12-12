Destiny 2 god roll guide: Long Arm for PvP and PvE 

Long Arm is the second Tex Mechanica Scout Rifle in Destiny 2, strongly following the model of its Exotic counterpart, Dead Man's Tale. The Arc Scout Rifle has already become a fan-favorite just a day after its release, as players have many options to choose from in terms of perks.

The following article lists the best perk combinations for the Long Arm Arc Scout Rifle for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE. Players can get this weapon to drop from the Ascend and the final boss encounter.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Long Arm Arc Scout Rifle god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) Usage

This season, Scout Rifles can counter Overload Champions in any activity. Hence, Long Arm being an Arc weapon can be used to simultaneously shut down multiple shielded and Champion enemies. While these stats are meant for PvE, they can also be used for PvP.

Players should note that the Long Arm is an Aggressive Framed weapon, firing at 120 RPM. Additionally, hip-firing this weapon has recorded less consistency than ADS (aim-down-sights) in Destiny 2 PvP. However, there are ways to increase the weapon's accuracy via perks and mods to make it more similar to Dead Man's Tale.

Hip-fire and ADS have the same fire rate since there is no difference in a Legendary weapon. A Hip-Fire Grip Perk alongside the Freehand Grip mod can boost the weapon's accuracy while firing without aiming down the sights.

2) PvP god roll

As mentioned earlier, Long Arm can be considered one of the potent Scout Rifles for PvP. With so many options to choose from in the current sandbox, this specific weapon can hit hard alongside the likes of Explosive Payload and High Caliber Rounds. The god roll on Long Arm for Destiny 2 PvP is as follows:

Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability.

High Caliber Rounds for flinching enemies, or Steady Rounds for Stability on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for Stability and Reload Speed stack with each precision hit.

Explosive Payload for a mini explosion upon hit, and additional flinching on opposing Guardians.

Other perks such as Hip Fire Grip with the Freehand Grip mod can work too. Since Bungie's API is currently offline (December 9 to 13), players will want to know the available perks in Long Arm for the last two columns. They include:

Third column: Rapid Hit, Under Pressure, Subsistence, Hip Fire Grip, Wellspring, and Compulsive Reloader.

Fourth column: Redirection, High Impact Reserves, Opening Shot, Dragonfly, Explosive Payload, and Adrenaline Junkies.

Adrenaline Junkie is a great perk instead of Explosive Payload, which grants bonus damage to the weapon upon weapon or grenade kills.

3) PvE god roll

Similar to PvP, Long Arm can be utilized with Arc 3.0 in high-end PvE activities, especially with anti-Champion mods. The best perks on Long Arm for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for Range.

Wellspring for ability energy split between three.

Redirection for 100% damage against elites after a rank-and-file enemy kills.

Paired with Overload Champion mods, players will need to score some kills using this weapon before damaging the Champion mob. Once stacked, the Redirection buff can deal with significantly increased numbers, worthy of Grandmaster content.

