Xur is selling PvP god roll weapons in Destiny 2 right now (November 4 to 8)

Xur is back this weekend to provide Destiny 2 players with some assistance. As the community nears the end of the event and season, it is important to fill the void with different Exotics and Legendary gear.

In the November 4, 2022, reset, Xur can be found setting up his shop on EDZ. Players can spawn at the Winding Cove waypoint and look for a small entrance on the left side of the road. The image below provides a clearer idea of the path to Xur.

Path to Xur in EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (November 4 to 8)

Before going into Legendary weapons, players should look at Xur's Exotic inventory. The following gears are available this week for a specific amount of currency:

The Prospector Heavy Grenade Launcher

Orpheus Rig Exotic for Hunters with 17 Resilience

Doom Fang Pauldron for Titans with 21 Mobility

Crown of Tempests for Warlocks with 20 Recovery

Orpheus Rig Exotic Leg piece (Image via Destiny 2)

All the gears mentioned above are available for 29 (weapon) and 23 (armor) Legendary Shards. Recommended pieces include the Crown of Tempests with 62 base stats and the Orpheus Rig with 61 base stats.

On the second page, the Hawkmoon is sold with Surplus, alongside the Dead Man's Tale with Steady Rounds and Outlaw. Players will need 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard to buy each weapon.

Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Back on the first page, many weapons are worth every dime, as some include great perk combinations for PvP and PvE.

To start, the Cold Denial Pulse Rifle comes with the following perks for PvP:

Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling, alongside Extended Barrel for more Range

High Caliber Rounds for Range, flinching enemies, and Ricochet Rounds for more Range

Pulse Monitor for improved Handling and auto-reload when the health of the user gets lower

Eye of the Storm for more Accuracy and Handling as health gets lower

Cold Denial Pulse Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The second weapon comes in the form of a Fusion Rifle for PvP. It has the following perks:

Candle PS for Handling Speed, alongside Spark PS for increased Range

Ionized Battery for increased Magazine size, alongside Projection Fuse for increased Range

Firmly Planted for increased Stability and Accuracy while crouched

Elemental Capacitor for different buffs based on equipped subclass element

Timelines' Vertex Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

The only gear worth picking up in the armor section is Warlock's Legendary Helmet with 17 Recovery and 23 Intellect.

