Xur has god roll Legendary gears for sale in Destiny 2 right now (July 2 to 5)

With the start of another weekend in Destiny 2 Season 17, Xur is back again with an even better inventory from last time. Typically, his wares include a total of six Exotic gears and a bunch of Legendary weapons and armor to choose from.

The Exotic vendor can be found on Nessus this weekend, standing on top of a crimson tree near Watcher's Grave.

Bungie will be unlocking the Grandmaster Nightfalls starting next week, so the majority of the community will be eyeing any decent gear from Xur's inventory that might come in handy. Thankfully, he didn't disappoint, as his inventory consisted of a god-roll Legendary weapon and high-stat armor.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 1 to 5)

Xur has been known to be quite generous with his Legendary inventory as time went by. Despite getting introduced as an Exotic vendor, some players started looking forward to the weekend's reset solely for any god roll Legendary gear that might be in his inventory. Rightly so, there has been at least one gear with a decent perk each week.

This week, however, Xur has brought in the Lord of Wolves Shotgun, Celestial Nighthawk for Hunters, Crown of Tempest for Warlocks and An Insurmountable Skullfort for Titans.

Among the weapons, Hawkmoon has a decent perk with Opening Shot, alongside Dead Man's Tale with High Caliber Rounds.

However, the main attraction this week comes in the form of Legendary weapons, as Xur has brought in a 5/5 god roll Sword called the Falling Guillotin. This is a Vortex Framed heavy weapon that allows players to launch a heavy spin attack with more damage on full energy.

The perks on Xur are as follows:

Tempered Edge, Hungry Edge, and Enduring Blade.

Balanced Guard and Enduring Guard.

Relentless Strikes for a return of one ammo to the magazine after three strikes.

Whirlwind Blade for an increase in damage with each hit on enemies.

Falling Guillotin is one of the most-used Swords in high-tier PvE content, especially when a player is planning on equipping a Kinetic or an Energy Exotic weapon.

Among other weapons, The Cold Denial Pulse Rifle is worth picking up with Killing Wind and Multikill Clip.

Warlocks can pick up Braytech Researcher's Boots with 66 base stats, alongside a massive spike of 28 in Recovery.

