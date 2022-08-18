Harassed Destiny 2 dev gets the last laugh after the reveal of Arc 3.0

The massive changes to Arc in Destiny 2 Season 18 will complete the Holy Trinity of the Light subclass rework 3.0. Ahead of its release, Bungie uploaded a lengthy post, where they went into detail about each class and their respective abilities after the rework. Safe to say, there was a lot to uncover for everyone.

One of the most noteworthy things from the post was regarding an upcoming ability, which will implement a movement-based ability on the Titans. This particular topic, on the other hand, is tied to a lot of history that led to a disaster between the community and the developers.

Arc 3.0 Preview // With inspiration from Crank 2: High Voltage, Arc 3.0 is all about speed and impact.

The entire incident is still considered one of the darkest moments in the community's history, which led to devs and managers cutting off their communications with the majority. However, with a recent tweet, it seems that the Bungie dev got the last laugh out of the entire situation.

Destiny 2 Sandbox Lead tweets a meme recalling all the harassment

The infamous case of Bungie developer harassment is known to almost everyone within the gaming industry. In response to questions regarding Titan's mobility back in May 2022, Kevin Yanes replied with the following tweet regarding the fan-favorite Titan Exotic from Destiny 1:

"'Titans will never get air dodge back my guy, it’s part of the warlock identity,' he responded to one player."

"Sorry, but I want to rip that bandaid off."

While Bungie has always been quite open and honest with fans regarding their content, this particular announcement seems to have gotten under the skin of some Titan mains, or just any player in general. Since then, Kevin, along with many other devs, became a victim of serious abuse, real-life harassment, and even death threats.

Dsha @ItzKrism @M_L_P_guy135 @DestinyNostalgi @DestinyTheGame Pretty sure this was planned before the harassment. Just people didn't wanna take "No, we're not bringing the exotic back" for an answer. @M_L_P_guy135 @DestinyNostalgi @DestinyTheGame Pretty sure this was planned before the harassment. Just people didn't wanna take "No, we're not bringing the exotic back" for an answer.

Eventually, Kevin had to delete his tweet, but the harassment did not stop. Over time, the Sandbox Lead went completely silent alongside other devs on Twitter, and responded to very few questions on Reddit. The harassment further intensified after Bungie uploaded a featured video on a well-known stream in the community, Uhmaayyze.

Farris @FarrisOfThemAII Every single shitter that harassed Kevin Yanes over Twilight Garrison owes him a goddamn apology Every single shitter that harassed Kevin Yanes over Twilight Garrison owes him a goddamn apology https://t.co/vY2rHbVBJc

However, in a recent announcement, the community found out that something similar to Twilight Garrison is returning to Destiny 2. The post states the following regarding the Titan changes:

"One of the biggest changes coming to the Arc Titan is the new Thruster class ability. By double-tapping a button while on the ground, the Titan bursts in their throttle direction at speed, performing a quick first-person evade, comparable in distance to a Hunter’s dodge."

Following Bungie's post, Kevin tweeted the Mashashiro meme, saying:

"Never ask me for anything ever again."

This pretty much showed how, despite the harassment, Kevin Yanes continued to work for the Destiny 2 sandbox and brought the Titans what they were asking for. In fact, the tweet was his first post since the harassment started, as all he did until then was retweet videos and pictures of subjects unrelated to the game.

