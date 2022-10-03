Destiny 2 tower lag has been 'fixed' temporarily by reducing player count per instance

Inventory management is one of the most significant features in Destiny 2, where players have to access eight different instances. However, things get complicated when each instance takes forever to open. Something similar has happened in the community, where inventory and towers' loading times have worsened every season.

In a single instance with over 40 to 50 players, opening up an armor's stat window or inspecting a weapon took 10 seconds to load. This got worse with time, depending on the number of players loaded in at the time. The issue started with the launch of Beyond Light, but after almost two years, Bungie seems to have come up with a temporary 'fix.'

The infamous tower lag has been fixed for Destiny 2 PC players

The tower lag in Destiny 2 is best known amongst PC players, while the PS5, PS4, and Xbox communities were unbeknownst to this issue. Usual tasks such as changing gears, shaders, checking an item's stats, or a god roll took way more time than they should have.

As a result, some players stopped coming to Towers and started using third-party applications instead.

However, Bungie recently updated players on the situation while double-dipping with a fix on the spot. After two years, the company uploaded a post on their @BungieHelp Twitter account regarding the matter, stating the following:

"To alleviate performance issues in the Tower, we are temporarily reducing the population cap to 20 players while we investigate the underlying cause."

As players can see, Bungie came up with a "temporary" fix, which seems to limit the player cap in each instance of Tower to 20. This has already been deployed on Destiny 2 official servers, and players have reported significant performance improvements.

Every weapon and armor piece that took forever to load now takes a little more than a second. Hence, while it's not a perfect fix, the community is content with the decision and change Bungie came up with.

However, from the looks of it, a permanent optimization fix is still in the works, as shortening the player cap only means more servers for Bungie to handle. The exact date of a permanent fix is still unknown but can be expected to be around Lightfall on February 2023.

Naturally, player feedback came pouring in from the community. While some appreciated Bungie for finally taking the step, others criticized the company for bringing in a "temporary" fix after all this time.

