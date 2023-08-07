All positive points to take from Destiny 2 State of the Game 2023

The recent Destiny 2 State of the Game has sparked quite an outrage in the community. While Bungie failed to meet anyone's expectations even after a 6000-word blog post, there are still some takeaways from the article. At the end of the day, it is essential to look at the future of any live service game, especially for those who remain committed to playing the MMO.

Aside from the implications of Gambit being untouched and formerly known announcements, there were a few points that can be considered new announcements. From new PvP maps and game modes to vendor systems on Stasis Fragments, the following article will summarize every significant point that players should know from State of the Game.

Destiny 2 State of the Game takeaways and announcements

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates

🛠 Game Stability and Security

Reinforcing our 4 yearly goals

Season 22, 23, and The Final Shape previews

And much more.



Read the full letter: pic.twitter.com/N3c6UEfwyG Destiny 2: State of the Game – August 2023⚔ Crucible, Vanguard Ops, and Gambit updates🛠 Game Stability and SecurityReinforcing our 4 yearly goalsSeason 22, 23, and The Final Shape previewsAnd much more.Read the full letter: bung.ie/45hxcIt

The following points should help Destiny 2 players keep up with all the announcements in the State of the Game article:

The new Crucible map in Season 22 named Multiplex, is themed after Vex network.

Checkmate PvP mode for increased primary fights, alongside Relic for a mode arcade pacing.

New currency in Vanguard Strikes, similar to the Guardian Games system.

The Cathedral of Scars map will return in the Gambit pool, alongside Shadow Legion and Lucent Hive enemies.

Similar to a past announcement, Bungie's reflection on the game's current stability, and promises of changes in the upcoming entries.

Stasis Aspects and Fragments will have a vendor system instead of quests, purchasable in exchange for Glimmer.

Three new Strand Aspects for all three classes, including Whirling Maelstrom for Hunter, Banner of War for Titans, and Weavewalk for Warlocks.

Multiple Exotic reworks in Season 22.

Seasonal model, progress, and mechanic changes starting with Season 22.

Confirmation of the Light vs Dark story ending with The Final Shape Raid.

New progression system "Pathfinder" to replace bounties as more seasons appear in The Final Shape.

Fireteam Finder/LFG system in Season 23.

What went wrong with Destiny 2 State of the Game 2023?

Although the aforementioned points do hint at a lot of new features, many players felt the need for a discussion regarding the game's future. While certain points, like claiming unused armor sets and untouched Gambit mode, faced severe backlash, new PvP content and subclass Aspects were welcomed.

D1 Alpha Vet @D1AlphaVeteran



They pat themselves on the back for bringing back the challenge in Destiny 2!



It's actually insane how successful they were because it's so incredibly challenging to log in! @DestinyTheGame Just read the article. I'm in tears. The narrative team once again hitting us hard in the feelsThey pat themselves on the back for bringing back the challenge in Destiny 2!It's actually insane how successful they were because it's so incredibly challenging to log in!

However, every single announcement should have been included within a separate TWID weekly article, which has always been the case for the last four years. Instead, Bungie decided to put in 6000 words of upcoming content in one of the most anticipated annual blog posts, and call it "State of the Game."

Hence, while positives should be taken from the blog post, a large part of the community feels betrayed since the State of the Game article did not provide any concrete plans for improving Destiny 2 as a whole.