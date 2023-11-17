Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Dungeon release date, potential storyline, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is the fourth season in the Lightfall expansion. As is the pattern with the game, every even-numbered season in the expansion gets a dungeon, while every odd-numbered season gets a raid. Therefore, the upcoming season will introduce a new dungeon. However, this activity won't be available at the launch.

Dungeons in the game are a three-person activity with multiple boss fights. In most cases, these dungeons also have bits and pieces of lore scattered across them. So here's everything players need to know about the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish dungeon.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish dungeon release date

As is the trend with every new dungeon in the game, the Destiny 2 Season of the Wish dungeon will go live a few days after the new season releases. Based on the information revealed by Bungie, the new dungeon is set to go live on December 1, 9 AM PST, three days after the new season goes live.

If you've purchased Lightfall Deluxe Edition, you will have access to this dungeon by default. However, if you've previously purchased the Standard Edition, you must purchase the dungeon key separately.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish dungeon name and storyline

Currently, there's no concrete information about the dungeon's name. The name should also be available with the new season going live in the next few days.

As for the storyline, there's a lot that could be done here, to be honest. The 15th wish will be the major plotline for the season, so the Ahamkaras will influence everything that will happen over the coming few months. So we could either be facing Xivu Arath in the dungeon or going up against one of her minions who's trying to steal the Ahamkara egg we've recovered.

There's also a possibility that Xivu Arath has managed to steal the Taken Ahamkara egg from the Awoken queen's holds, so the dungeon could be a mad dash to recover that egg.

In short, the storyline and the name of the dungeon are still under wraps, and with the way things have progressed in the Season of the Witch, many events could transpire with respect to the new dungeon in the game.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish is set to go live on November 28 and will be the last season before The Final Shape releases in February next year. Although there are speculations of it being delayed, the developer has mentioned that the launch is on track.

