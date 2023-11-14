Destiny 2 Season of the Wish teaser hints at the arrival of the Taken Ahamkara

Bungie has just revealed a teaser for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish, and from the looks of it, the Taken Ahamkara might make an appearance over the course of the season. As of now, there are two Ahamkara eggs, out of which one has been corrupted by Taken influence. Out of the two, atleast one will hatch in the upcoming season, but it's hard to tell which one will.

During the Season of the Witch, Bungie revealed the existence of the 15th wish, which is technically the last in Destiny 2. Season of the Wish will probably elaborate on what this is, and will probably give everyone a better idea of the implications associated with it.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish teaser hints at a possible death

The 10-second-long Destiny 2 Season of the Wish teaser is very simple. It contains the foot of an Ahamkara, a new symbol on the Wish Wall in the Last Wish raid that displays the 15th wish, and a message that says "all wishes come at a cost." The message ends with ominous laughter.

While most would argue that it's Mara Sov who says those words, it could be the Ahamkara or even Savathun. It's hard to figure out the truth because the Ahamkara are known for their deception.

Although the trailer shows the image of an Ahamkara foot, there's a chance that it doesn't belong to the one that the Vanguard recovered from the Imbaru Engine. Instead it could be the Taken Ahamkara that the Awoken had been guarding all this while. If that is the case then the Vanguard are in a world of trouble because Riven, the last Ahamkara, was also Taken. It managed to curse the entire Reef before being killed by a fireteam of six Guardians.

If this is indeed the Taken Ahamkara, then the Vanguard might have to jump through multiple hoops to catch up to the Witness, who's already made its way into the Traveler's Pale Heart.

Alternatively, the Vanguard might have an easier time if this is the uncorrupted Ahamkara, but the Wish Dragons cannot be trusted. In fact, the message in the teaser adds further weight to this statement. Previously, whenever Riven's granted a wish, there has been a death. While this time might not be any different, it's hard to say who will die.

There are a lot of characters in the story who are quite important to the plotline, so there's a high chance one of them might succumb to the Ahamkara's power. It will be interesting to see how Bungie moves ahead with this plotline in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish.