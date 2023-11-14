What is the 15th wish in Destiny 2? 

The 15th wish in Destiny 2 is one of the longest-running mysteries in the game. For context, the only creatures in the game that were capable of granting wishes in the lore were the Ahamkara, also known as the Wish Dragons. The last known Ahamkara, Riven, was killed by the Vanguard in The Last Wish raid, eradicating the entire race. There was, however, an Ahamkara egg that was corrupted by the Taken. Queen Mara Sov and her Techuns currently possess this egg.

To make matters more interesting, a brand new Ahamkara egg was discovered in the game. Savathun kept this egg hidden in the Imbaru Engine, and it was free from Taken influence as well. Furthermore, she hid the code to the 15th wish in Destiny 2 on one of her wings.

What is the significance of the 15th wish in Destiny 2?

Considering where the story is at this point in time, this 15th wish could be the key to defeating the Witness. While the exact wish hasn't been revealed yet, it could do one of the two following things:

It could either grant the Guardian and the other Lightbearers a way into the Traveler's pale heart.

Alternatively, it could be used to resurrect fallen members of the Vanguard.

The chances of the latter happening are comparatively high. This will also explain the return of Cayde-6 in The Final Shape.

As of now, using this code for the 15th wish in Destiny 2 on the Wishing Wall in The Last Wish raid yields nothing at all. Although the developers have announced its presence through the cinematic in the Season of the Witch, it hasn't been activated yet.

Given that the new season is being called the Season of the Wish, there's a very high chance that it will revolve around the 15th wish in Destiny 2 and the new Ahamkara egg as well. However, this also hints at a very grim future. Whenever an Ahamkara grants a wish, it requires a sacrifice. So there's a huge possibility that someone will die in the new season.

Overall, this one season is probably the most significant season in this entire expansion. While there have been several issues that have plagued the game over the past few months, this new development has actually put the story into overdrive. No matter what direction it takes, the events that will occur in the Season of the Wish and in The Final Shape expansion will be very interesting.

Although it'll be very hard for the developers to go wrong with the storyline at this point in time, hopefully, they'll not make the same mistakes that they made with Lightfall.